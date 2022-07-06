This is Place, a new community wildflower garden and art exhibition space in Little Axe, is holding its Welcome Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Little Axe Community Center.
The public is invited to attend. The community center is just south of State Highway 9 on 168th Avenue, also known as Little Jim Road.
Several environmentally-focused organizations will provide information and demonstrations on rainwater and soil impaction, native plants and more.
Participants include BlueThumb Oklahoma, Soil Health, Yard by Yard, Wildcare Foundation, BioBlitz! Oklahoma and others. Young people can participate in ecological crafts and learn about the pollinators that help plants reproduce.
Visitors at the event can also view the art exhibition, which features artwork and poetry reflecting Oklahoma themes.
Each piece is mounted on individually fabricated stands. They are placed inside a demonstration garden that features wildflowers and grasses native to Oklahoma. Featured artists and poets will also be on site displaying and selling their art.
This is Place was created by local artist and illustrator Lauren Rosenfelt, in collaboration with her husband and fellow artist Jessie Rosenfelt. The project is funded by a Thrive Grant, a program of the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition in partnership with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. It is located on the current-day territory of the Absentee Shawnee Tribe and the ancestral lands of the Kiowa, Kickapoo, Osage, Wichita and Quapaw people.
Through the This is Place project, Lauren Rosenfelt said she wants to promote Oklahoma artists and poets, and promote land stewardship and pollinator conservation while also honoring the diverse civilizations of people who originally tended the land.
“I hope bringing the arts and environmental organizations to Little Axe will further add to the community and our understanding of taking care of the land,” she said.
For more information about This is Place and to learn more about its mission and the featured artists and poets, visit thisisplace.art.