Norman’s celebration of art and performance takes over the Walker Arts District once again Friday evening, and this version provides the opportunity for attendees to view street performances while checking out creative wares at downtown shops.
This month’s 2nd Friday Art Walk, which takes place from 6-9 p.m. tonight, features multiple live musical performances with genres ranging from show tunes to punk rock.
MAINSITE Contemporary Art, 122 E. Main St., will open its doors for a preview of its annual fundraiser and auction benefiting the Norman Arts Council.
The organization will host the “full party” on Saturday March 25, but it hopes Norman residents will join them for the opening celebration of The Art of One: Mashup.
It’s a collection of over 100 pieces of work donated to the organization by Oklahoma-based artists, including Ellen Moershel, Bridget Trowbridge, Darci Lenker, Cody Wilson, and Irmgard Geul, among many others, according to an event flier. Bidding on works will begin Friday.
Guestroom Records, 125 E. Main St., will host local noise-punk band GLITCH.
The Sooner Theatre, 101 E. Main St., will have students from The Studio of The Sooner Theatre’s Ambassador Performance Troupes singing to crowds downtown from 6-8 p.m.
Nancy Coggins, development director at The Sooner Theatre, said it’s a chance for students to perform in front of people.
“Any time we can get them in front of an audience we like to do that because it gives them great experience, and they’re so incredible, so I hope people can stop by and watch,” she said.
Coggins said third-grade through seventh-grade students are paired by age into groups of four or five to sing every 30 minutes.
“I hope people stop by and stay for 20 minutes or so, and then they can come back in 30 minutes and see someone totally different,” she said.
According to the event flier, Shevaun Williams & Associates, 221 E. Main St., has been cleaning house, and Friday presents an opportunity to purchase an original image from her worldwide collection for 50-75% off.
Sandalwood & Sage, 322 E. Main St., will host musical guests Ladies at Play and 24-year-old Norman multimedia artist Katie Graham.
Ladies at Play describes themselves as a country and folk dance band, according to their website.
Graham will showcase Last Serving Daughter, her embroidered collage collection that centers around “breaking generational curses, as well as (Graham’s) personal journey in becoming their families newest matriarch,” according to the event flier.
John Thomas, owner of Main Street Photo-Video, 131 N. Porter Ave., said his store is extending the showcase of Chris McDaniel’s art.
Thomas said he’s been a fan of McDaniel’s works for 20 years. When Thomas started hosting different artists, he said McDaniel was at the top of his list.
According to the event flier, the Norman-born artist’s works have been featured in Factory Obscura art installations.
Thomas said McDaniel takes creativity to a new level with his unique and colorful style.
“His work is so original, and the level of detail on his work is pretty mind blowing — you can you can really get lost in it,” Thomas said. “You can zoom out and it can look chaotic and then as you get closer and closer into it, the details are always very sharp and precise and meaningful. There’s no wasted lines in his work.”
Art Walk attendees can head to Opolis, 113 N. Crawford Ave., for a dance party presented by Fixed Rhythms, an electronic music group with style “curated by intuition and love,” according to their Facebook page. Opolis will have a pop-up record shop during the event.
For a complete lineup, visit www.2ndfridaynorman.com.
