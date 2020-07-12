OG&E crews are working in the Norman and Moore area Sunday morning to restore power after storms rolled into the area Saturday night.
Of the 26,735 reported without power statewide Sunday morning, OG&E System Watch said 6,804 were down in Norman, 1,338 in Moore and 366 in Noble.
In Norman, maximum wind gusts of 78 mph were reported by Oklahoma Mesonet.
Lightning and high winds have caused extensive, widespread damage, including downed lines and poles. Crews are working everywhere to restore power. Here are some photos of work they're doing at Shields and Janeway in Moore. pic.twitter.com/nV7exTZqMj— OG&E (@OGandE) July 12, 2020
Lightning and high winds caused extensive, widespread damage, including downed lines and poles, according to OG&E. Repair work was underway Sunday morning at Shields and Janeway in Moore.
11:55 pm-Very strong winds from north/northwest moving into I-35 area of OKC, Moore, Norman. Reports of 60-70 mph have been received...likely stronger gusts are occurring. The storm is moving east/southeast. #okwx— NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) July 12, 2020
To report a power outage to OG&E, visit oge.com with an online account or call 405-272-9595.
