A tent sale outside the Dick's Sporting Goods, located at 760 SW 19th Street in Moore, sustained heavy winds as storms rolled in Saturday night.

OG&E crews are working in the Norman and Moore area Sunday morning to restore power after storms rolled into the area Saturday night.

Of the 26,735 reported without power statewide Sunday morning, OG&E System Watch said 6,804 were down in Norman, 1,338 in Moore and 366 in Noble.

OG&E System Watch showed thousands without power after storms rolled into the Norman area Saturday night.

In Norman, maximum wind gusts of 78 mph were reported by Oklahoma Mesonet.

Lightning and high winds caused extensive, widespread damage, including downed lines and poles, according to OG&E. Repair work was underway Sunday morning at Shields and Janeway in Moore.

To report a power outage to OG&E, visit oge.com with an online account or call 405-272-9595.

