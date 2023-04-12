A Norman woman came face to face Wednesday with three men accused of sexually assaulting her in a Campus Corner alley after a night of drinking in December.
The woman admitted having several drinks, and couldn’t recall whether she recognized one of the men from the night of the assault.
“I definitely was (intoxicated),” she testified. “Not like blackout drunk, I was still coherent. It was basically the same amount I would normally drink.”
What she did remember was ending up in an alley being assaulted by two or three men while she wept, told her attackers to stop, and called out for her roommate.
“At the time, did you know who you were with in that alley,” Assistant District Attorney Christy Miller asked the woman.
“No,” she replied. “Like I said, when I hit me knee to the ground, reality was coming to me. I knew I was on the bottom, which is why I started calling for her, saying ‘where’s my friend? I want my friend.’
“It was very dark, and I was also crying severely. I was scared. I kept calling for my friend and she was nowhere to be found. And when I was trying to get up and remove myself, my hair was being held on to. When I tried to push away, the grasp on my hair was getting harder or stronger, so it hurt and I started crying more.”
The woman and her roommate, who visited Logies on the Corner and Sideline Bar& Grill on the night of the assault, testified at the preliminary hearing for Darius Evans, Jacob Howard and Arkavis Moore.
Evans, 24, of Oklahoma City, Howard, 26, of Del City, and Moore, 29, of Midwest City, are charged in Cleveland County District Court with three counts each of first-degree rape and three counts each of forcible sodomy.
The three men will face trial, Special Judge Nathan Hales ruled after three hours of testimony from the women and a Norman police detective.
The alleged rape was reported at 1:37 a.m. Dec. 7 in the 560 block of Buchanan Avenue, according to police.
Both women testified getting separated inside Sideline. The roommate said she walked toward the bathroom with the woman then peeled off to get drinks.
“I couldn’t find her. I didn’t know where she went,” she said. “I called her about 15 times while I was still in Sidelines. I just started walking around asking people if they had seen her.”
The roommate said the woman answered the first call and was crying and nervous and sounded like she couldn’t figure out where she was.
“The second time, somebody else answered, a man, who said she was okay, she was fine, she was having fun,” the roommate testified. “They hung up on me.”
The roommate called back. This time, she could hear the woman in the background.
“She was crying, the roommate testified. “It wasn’t crying, but it was kind of like whining. It was not good.”
The roommate walked out of the bar and started looking for her friend.
“Someone came out of the alley ... he asked if I was looking for (the woman),” she testified. I got angry and started pushing him.”
The roommate pointed out Moore, who wears glasses, as the man she saw that night.
I kept pushing him ... he had backed up, towards the alley and I saw (the woman). She was leaning up against an ice box with her pants down.”
The roommate identified two of the three defendants. The third man she recognized from a picture she took following the assault, when she saw the men get into a car and drive away.
She and the woman and a couple of friends followed the man and the roommate took a picture of the license plate, which they gave to police.
The woman was interviewed by police and received testing to document injuries sustained during the assault.
“The victim explained to officers that she was highly intoxicated when three males forced her to perform oral sex and vaginally raped her in the alleyway,” a detective stated in a court affidavit.
During their investigation, detectives obtained video evidence that showed three males helping the woman walk into the alleyway after she fell down and vomited, police reported.
“The video surveillance showed all three males performing the activities that the victim described,” the detective stated in the affidavit.
