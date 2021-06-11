Three men were charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors each June 3 in Cleveland County District Court, in concert with a juvenile male, after two Little Axe schools reported burglary and malicious injury to property.
The felony charges include grand larceny, second-degree burglary and malicious injury to property over $1,000. The misdemeanor charges include two counts of breaking and entering.
According to a court affidavit, Dravin Michaell Nichols, 19, of Oklahoma City, Jimmy Ray Schlott, 19, Newalla, Tyson James Frye, 34, of Newalla, and a juvenile stole a Glock 43, broke the glass on a vending machine, broke into Little Axe High School and destroyed three cameras, a mirror, countertops and soap dispensers, a loss valued at over $1,000. They also smashed a glass door at Little Axe Middle School.
According to the affidavit, school administration reported the crimes March 23 and showed police video surveillance. An officer identified the four suspects, based on video, and contacted each suspect. Each suspect confessed to the crimes.
Warrants were requested for the individuals involved.
