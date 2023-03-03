House records were broken at Sooner Bowling Center in Norman on Wednesday night when three bowled perfect games.
DeZjai Eskridge, Sky Swindell and James Cantare each bowled a 300 in their first game of the night in the Wednesday Trios league, according to Mandy Haws, vice president of Sooner Bowling Center.
“As far as anyone can recall this is a new house record,” Haws told The Transcript. “We love it when league bowlers get a perfect game, but it’s not that frequent.
“So having three on the same night is pretty special. These guys should be very proud of their accomplishments.”
In bowling, a strike means that all 10 pins have been knocked down on the first ball of a frame.
When a bowler gets 12 strikes in a row, it’s called a perfect game.
This is the highest possible score that can be achieved in a game of bowling.
A perfect game is extremely rare, with only about one in 11 million games resulting in a perfect score.
For competitive bowlers, achieving a perfect game is the ultimate goal.
Sooner Bowling Centeris family owned and operated by the Haws family for 39 years.
