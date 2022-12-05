Editor's note: a typo has been corrected to reflect that Tuccillo and her husband have owned a business more than 40 years, not four. The Transcript regrets the error.
Three Norman residents filed candidacy papers for City Council positions Monday, including one incumbent, according to Cleveland County Election Board records.
The filing period for Wards 1,3,5 and 7 continues Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the election board office, 641 E. Robinson St., Suite 200.
Council elections are held in February and if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a run-off election takes place in April, according to the city charter.
In Ward 3, Bree Danyele Motoya Carson, known as Bree Montoya on the ballot, filed papers. The 49-year-old candidate listed an address in the 200 block of Willow Branch Road. She reported no criminal record.
Montoya listed a campaign website, breefor3.com, which noted her priorities if elected as “fiscal transparency, forward thinking economic development, public transit, and flood and pollution prevention.”
She accused the siting council of playing partisan politics and cited the inability of some councilors to follow the rules of decorum.
“Partisanship and name-calling have overtaken the actual work of our City government,” she said in a statement on her website. “Fiscal decisions are not receiving the proper analysis and transparency that taxpayers deserve.
“With so many empty retail shops, we must be more creative in development, embrace green spaces, and turn away from last century cookie cutter development that plagues so many interstate communities. As our City grows, our traffic slows and stormwater carries pollution into our waterways. We don’t have time for political games; it’s time for a change.”
Montoya’s website indicated she is a certified public accountant, and is the manager of “business valuation and litigation support department” at Gray, Blodgett & Company, PLLC. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from the University of Oklahoma and serves as president of the Norman chapter of Oklahoma Society of CPA’s.
Kelly Lynn, Ward 3’s current representative, did not say last week whether he intended to file for a second term.
However, his Facebook page revealed he would soon be “knocking doors” and debuted a campaign fundraiser “hold the line” to protect conservative values. “Thank you for your support in Ward 3,” his comment read along with a photo of a campaign sign that read “re-elect Kelly Lynn.”
In Ward 5, Cindi Tuccillo filed candidacy papers for the seat held by Rarchar Tortorello. Tuccillo, 62, reported an address in the 10,000 block of East Boyd Street. She reported no criminal record.
Her website stated she and her husband of 43 years, Frank, have owned a small business for more than 40 years, but did not state the name of it.
She did not list priorities if she is elected on her website.
“I love Norman and even more specific,” her website stated. “I love Ward 5 and the lifestyle it offers. I want our citizens and neighbors of Ward 5 to have a strong voice in the City and feel included in the council’s decisions.”
While Tortorello had not yet filed Monday, he told The Transcript last week he would seek another term to fight for private property owners rights, economic development and the Lake Thunderbird Watershed, which is the location of a proposed turnpike.
Ward 7 incumbent Stephen Holman filed papers for another term Monday. The 38-year-old reported an address in the 1,000 block of College Avenue and reported no criminal record.
Last week, Holman told The Transcript he would continue to focus on transportation, affordable housing, stormwater and quality-of-life projects funded with the voter-approved Norman Forward Sales Tax.
Holman is chair of the Community Planning and Transportation Committee and has been re-elected four straight times since 2013. His first term was in 2011.
“We are facing challenging times both personally and as a society,” he said. “We need strong, independent leaders with the historical knowledge and track record of dedication to this community to help guide us through the tough problems and decisions we face.”
No additional candidates had filed as of 5 p.m. Monday.
