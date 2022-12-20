Cleveland County prosecutors have charged three men accused of raping a woman in a Campus Corner alley earlier this month.
Jacob Ray Howard, 26, of Del City, and Arkavis Moore, 29, of Midwest City, were charged Dec. 9 with first-degree rape and forcible oral sodomy.
Darius Leejuan Evans, 24, of Oklahoma City, was charged Dec. 15 with first-degree rape and oral sodomy.
The alleged rape was reported at 1:37 a.m. Dec. 7 in the 560 block of Buchanan Avenue, according to police.
“The victim explained to officers that she was highly intoxicated when three males forced her to perform oral sex and vaginally raped her in the alleyway,” a detective stated in a court affidavit.
During their investigation, detectives obtained video evidence that showed three males helping the woman walk into the alleyway after she fell down and vomited, police reported.
“The video surveillance showed all three males performing the activities that the victim described,” the detective stated in the affidavit.
During a police interview, Howard and Moore admitted assaulting the woman. Howard admitted doing so after she told him no, according to the affidavit.
Investigators compared photos of Evans to video surveillance os the suspects during the sexual assault, police reported.
Investigators searched the residences of Howard and Moore and found the same clothing the suspects wore during the rape “as viewed in video surveillance,” the affidavit stated.
Online court records show Evans has a criminal record in Oklahoma County for false declaration of a pawn, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and harboring a fugitive.
Moore’s online court record showed unlawful possession of cannabis, possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of school, and drug paraphernalia in Oklahoma County.
Howard has a criminal record in Sequoyah County for first-degree burglary, theft of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
