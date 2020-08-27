Three Cleveland County Fairgrounds employees tested positive for COVID-19 within the last week, according to a spokesperson.
The first positive case was confirmed late last week and the other two cases were confirmed early this week, Cleveland County public information officer John Roberts said.
“Since the pandemic began, we have continued to follow both State and CDC guidelines and the fairgrounds was, is and will continue to be vigorously cleaned and sanitized for the safety of our staff and community,” Roberts said. “Fairgrounds staff have very limited contact with the public.
Kathy Singer, assistant secretary of Cleveland County Election Board, said the employees were not in contact with the public during early voting last weekend.
“We have a delivery service that delivers everything and then we do our own set up. They did not have any contact with voters,” Singer said.
