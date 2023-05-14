Despite the name – MAD Baking – customers probably won’t catch Savannah Heins lobbing a pound of creamy, top-quality butter at her mom.
At around $5, that stuff’s expensive.
Heins and her mother Kerri Logsdon chuckle at the notion.
“We’ve talked about that,” Logsdon said.
“She’s probably the only person in the world I could work with full-time,” she said. “We get along really well.”
“Occasionally I get on her nerves trying to tell her how to do stuff she already knows how to do. Other than that, we do really well together,” Logsdon said.
The mother and daughter team call their home bakery “Mother and Daughter Baking,” or MAD Baking.
Logsdon enjoyed baking in her home kitchen for a few customers over the years. Before long, Heins tossed on a shower cap and got elbow-deep in baking alongside her mom on a regular basis.
Heins soon began posting on social media about the then-nameless mother and daughter baking team’s sweet creations.
“It hit me immediately,” Logsdon said. “Mother and daughter. That’s MAD.”
As the duo baked, Heins spiced up the business with her marketing genius.
Featuring a photo of cinnamon rolls on their Facebook business page, Heins recently posted:
“What’s a thesaurus’s favorite food?”
“Synonym rolls!! It’s always the right time for a cinnamon roll.”
Up to something delicious
“I knew when I saw the pictures (on Facebook) that they were up to something delicious,” said Rebecca Bean, owner of STASH gift shop in downtown Norman.
She became one of the bakery’s first customers a little less than two years ago, buying sweets for her family and friends – even “thank you” cinnamon rolls for firefighters. She regularly orders birthday cakes, mini loaves and special request low-sugar desserts.
“They literally do it all,” Bean said.
The MAD bakers bootstrapped their business, choosing not to seek investors as they settled into their niche of about 150 types of quick-turn-around fresh baked goods.
The entire family dashes in to help on the busiest days. Mother and daughter go deep in measuring and mixing while Logsdon’s mother, Sherry Logsdon, grabs a rolling pin to roll out cookie dough. Logsdon’s father, Jack Logsdon, delivers goodies to customers, as needed. The work is backed by Dane and Aditi Heins, Logsdon’s son and daughter-in-law, who work on artistic endeavors for MAD in their time off from careers in the creative field.
“It’s really nice to be able to include the whole family in this venture,” Logsdon said.
No one knows exactly how many home bakeries like MAD exist in the state. That’s because, generally, home bakeries with under $75,000 in sales are exempt from government licensing.
The MAD team works seven days a week, said Logsdon, under very clean conditions that customers may see for themselves. And it gets crazy busy.
“We always make things right before people pick up,” said Savannah Heins, mom of two.
The only exceptions are the key lime bars and cheesecakes. Handling those treats that require overnight setting up, as well as some other goodies, translate to long hours.
“It’s easily a midnight situation,” said Heins.
The duo said extended hours are just part of the business.
“It’s a lot easier,” Heins said, “if it’s something you love.”
What’s hot for Mother’s Day
Consumers plan to spend about $274 on Mother’s Day celebrations, up about $30 over last year, according to a 2023 National Retail Federation survey.
The MAD bakers have kept the oven fired up for customers ordering Mother’s Day treats.
What are the most popular baked goods for mom’s special day?
“I think chocolate covered strawberries. Tarts are also really good for Mother’s Day,” Heins said.
MAD’s chocolate covered strawberries are priced at $25 for a dozen, minitarts are $5, and large tarts are $30. Cream pies start at $25 and cakes start at $30.
Bakers’ Secrets and Recipes
Like all good bakers, the MAD bakers have worked for years to perfect their recipes. And they prefer to keep most of their secrets secret.
“I started making pie with my grandma when I was a little girl,” said Logsdon. “Chocolate pies, banana cream, coconut cream. You know, cream pies like that I can basically do in my sleep.”
They bake secret “insider” cookie recipes from a 1950s era Guthrie bakery. Logsdon also hung onto recipes – such as their famous pumpkin bread – shared by her grandmother’s friends.
“We get recipes from different places. But mostly secret recipes, family recipes, old recipes, recipes I’ve perfected over the years,” Logsdon said.
“I have a lot of them memorized,” she said.
The family cake recipe is a much-loved, memorized classic, too.
“When people tell us, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s the best chocolate cake I’ve ever had,’ it’s worth it,” Logsdon said. “It just makes me feel good.”
The bakers admit that they have personal favorites.
“German chocolate cake is my favorite kind of cake and coconut cream pie is my favorite kind of pie. What about you, Savanna?” said Logsdon.
“You want to guess my favorite?”
“Well, I know how much you love the lemon bars you make.”
“Lemon bars are my second favorite,” said Heins. “But my first favorite is the blueberry cheesecake. I’m not even a huge blueberry cheesecake fan but this blueberry cheesecake, it’s amazing.”
The women say it’s not about the small profits they bake up. MAD is about lovingly working together to bake goodness into a sometimes cold world. Indeed, they say it’s about the way this sweet business makes people feel.
“Sugar,” Logsdon said, “makes people happy.”
