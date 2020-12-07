Three inmates at the Cleveland County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
George Mauldin, the Cleveland County Emergency Management officer, reported at a Cleveland County Commissioner's meeting on Monday that there were three new cases of COVID-19 amongst inmates.
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to The Transcript's request for comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
