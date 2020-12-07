Cleveland County Detention Center

Cleveland County Detention Center

 Transcript File Photo

Three inmates at the Cleveland County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

George Mauldin, the Cleveland County Emergency Management officer, reported at a Cleveland County Commissioner's meeting on Monday that there were three new cases of COVID-19 amongst inmates.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to The Transcript's request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tags

Trending Video

Reporter

Reese Gorman covers a wide array of issues for The Norman Transcript, with a primary focus on elections and coverage of local politicians. He started as an intern in May of 2020 and transitioned into his current position as a reporter in August of 2020.

Recommended for you