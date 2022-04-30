Three University of Oklahoma students were killed late Friday night when they reportedly collided with a semi truck in the rain just south of the Kansas border.
Nicholas Nair, 20, Gavin Short, 19, and Drake Brooks, 22, reportedly hydroplaned into the semi truck while traveling southbound on Interstate 35 in Kay County, between Wichita and Oklahoma City, at 11:23 p.m. Friday. They were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol fatal crash summary.
The driver of the semi truck was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries from the crash, the summary states.
Nair, Short and Brooks were all listed on the university's website as students in the university's College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences.
"We are deeply saddened and our sincerest condolences go out to all affected families and friends," a Saturday statement from the college reads.
The college has reached out to the families of the three students, the statement reads.
Unconfirmed reports that the three students were driving back from storm chasing at the time of the wreck circulated on social media Saturday. The Transcript has reached out to the university for verification of these reports.
A tornado reportedly touched down just east of Wichita Friday night and damaged 50-100 homes, according to The Weather Channel.
In the statement, those at the atmospheric and geographic sciences college said they are ready to support "each of our community members" as they grieve their loss. They encouraged anyone grieving to reach out to the University Counseling Center for support if needed.
"OUr community in the Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences is close-knit, and our School of Meteorology is very much a family," the statement reads. "Now, more than ever, we must come together in kindness and heartfelt support for one another. Please join us in offering thoughts and prayers for those most impacted, and providing them with privacy."