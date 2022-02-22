Three Norman residents have filed an initiative petition that would amend the city charter to allow voters to sidestep the city council and decide where homeless shelters should be located.
Former candidate for Ward 4 Teresa Borum, local commercial real estate developer Sassan Moghadam and Realtor Stephen Teel filed the petition Feb. 7, city records show.
The petition reads, “The City of Norman may not expend tax dollars on homeless shelters without first referring the expenditure to a vote of the people.”
Borum was outspoken about the issue, which she said has largely impacted her ward. Much of the city’s homeless resources such as food and housing are located in Ward 4, including the temporary emergency shelter at 215 E. Comanche Street and Food & Shelter, Inc. at 201 Reed Avenue.
The council has asked staff to pursue a possible permanent location for the city’s low barrier shelter in empty buildings which the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services owns. Those properties are near Griffin Memorial Hospital and Food & Shelter.
According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, low barrier shelters are designed to allow the unhoused access regardless of criminal history, substance abuse or sobriety.
The proposed general location is close to schools and human service agencies which serve children – too close for Borum’s approval.
“The homeless shelter will allow sex offenders, a number of which are pedophiles, and violent offenders to stay the night and then roam a low-income neighborhood during the day,” Borum alleged. “Breea Clark and these city council members do not care about the children walking to and from school every weekday or playing in their yards.”
A U.S. Department of Justice study indicated sexual recidivism rates for those who commit a new sexual offense ranges from 5% after three years to 24% after 15 years. It also stated recidivism rates for general crime is higher than those for sex crimes, but that recidivism rates are an underestimate of actual re-offending.
Borum said in a statement to the newspaper that she is also concerned about the possible increased presence of drugs.
“This shelter will also have no restrictions or requirements of sobriety,” she stated. “Since drug dealers come to the homeless instead of the homeless going to the drug dealers, the mayor and city council do not care about the increased potential of drugs being sold to our children.
“They do not care that the best way of reducing the homeless population is by keeping kids safe and off drugs.”
Teel circulated an initiative petition to require municipal candidates to disclose their partisan status on campaign materials, but was challenged in district court, the Transcript reported.
He said in a statement to the newspaper that he supported the petition as a citizen’s right.
“If a citizen believes that the city council is not addressing critical issues and is willing to go through the burdensome process of doing an initiative petition, I will always support it. Let the voters decide,” he said.
Moghadam said Norman residents made their voices heard regarding a shelter when an August 2020 general obligation package was defeated by voters to fund one, among several quality of life projects.
“In the past, Norman residents have voted for and against quality of life projects,” Moghadam said. “This petition will assure that our council will not adversely impact their quality of life by locating a homeless shelter in their neighborhoods. Let the people make that decision, not the council.”
Mayor Breea Clark said it was staff who recommended the location of a shelter near existing services in Ward 4, not anyone on council.
“I am confident we can work together to address them. I am hopeful that those passionate about this issue can gather all of the facts before spreading misinformation about a topic that matters a lot to Norman residents. We are all looking for solutions, and we all deserve the truth.”
Crime
Borum said during her campaign that crime has increased in and around her ward because services for the unhoused draw crime.
The Transcript reported the crime rate within a quarter-mile radius of Food & Shelter, Inc. – a homeless service provider in the city that isn’t low-barrier – from police reports filed between January to October 2021. Only two drug violations were reported in the area from January to October 2021, tied for the lowest number of these offenses for any of the past six years.
The area had one reported sexual assault or rape in that area in the 10-month span. A woman was also arrested in the area on suspicion of nudity and indecent exposure in October 2021, according to Norman police spokesperson Sarah Jensen.
The area had 606 total police reports, down from more than 1,000 for the year in 2018 and 2019. It’s higher than 2016 and 2017 totals, which were fewer than 500.
Jensen noted that the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office responds to a state-owned portion of the radius where the reports were taken.
More recently, NPD arrested an unhoused person, Isis McMullen, on suspicion of fatally shooting James Pennington, also unhoused, and allegedly shot Vernon Lewis, in the 300 block of East Comanche Street on Jan. 20. McMullen was charged with first-degree murder in district court four days later.
Two years earlier, an unhoused man, Davante Shontrell Hunter, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder after he shot 63-year-old James Hawkins at Hawkins Pheasant Run Road apartment in December 2019.
Ward 3 Kelly Lynn used McMullen shooting Pennington and Lewis as an argument against a low-barrier shelter at a Feb. 15 study session over a Homebase strategic plan to address homelessness in the city. He was the only city councilor who vocally opposed the plan at the meeting.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman argued at the meeting that it would be worse for Norman to face consequences of doing nothing, than deal with occasional crime.
As stated in the City Charter, signature circulators will have 90 days, including weekends, from the date it was filed and must have signatures from 25% of registered voters who voted in the last general election.
Because the signature deadline falls after the Feb. 8, 2022 election, but the petition was filed the day before, it was not clear if the number of voters would be considered from that election or the 2019 election.
“Concerning signatures, Ms. Borum believes she locked in her signature count at 3,265 signatures needed – going off of 2019 municipal election results – by filing her initial petition prior to the 2022 election, on Feb. 7,” city spokeswoman Tiffany Vrska said. “Relevant municipal case law related to the determination of the most recent preceding general election does not address this situation.”
Once filed, the petition could face legal action, she said.
“The Legal Department believes it may be challenged regardless of the City Clerk’s determination of petition sufficiency,” Vrska said. “The Legal Department will advise the City Clerk as appropriate when the signed petitions are returned.”
The petition contains required legal notices such as the warning to people who sign it fraudulently and an affidavit from would-be signature circulators attesting to the validity of the signatures.