Two vehicles hit a bison and another crashed avoiding it early Saturday morning in Norman, police say.
As of Monday, police believe the bison was living on an area farm, police spokesperson Sarah Jensen said.
Norman police determined in their initial investigation that around 1:14 a.m. Saturday, a westbound vehicle in the 11000 block of Highway 9 hit the bison as it stood in the way of traffic. A second westbound vehicle left the roadway and went into the ditch to avoid the collision. The third vehicle hit the bison while it was in the eastbound lane, according to an NPD news release.
The occupants of the vehicles reported minor injuries to police. The bison died from the collision, police say.
Jensen said in an email that bison don't often roam inside Norman city limits. She said bison collisions are rare, but vehicles in the city do collide with other animals or wildlife, "particularly in the more rural areas of the community."
The collision report was still in process Monday afternoon, according Jensen.