Four painters were hurt — three seriously — in a fully-involved fire Wednesday afternoon in an apartment building near downtown Norman.
The fire extensively damaged the first floor and reached the second floor of an under-construction apartment building at Eufaula Street and James Garner Avenue. Three engines, two ladders and a squad from the Norman Fire Department responded to the scene at 4:11 p.m. and put out the fire, NFD Chief Travis King said.
Three of the four painters were taken to Integris Baptist in Oklahoma City for injuries from the fire. King said they had burns and respiratory issues.
“They were outside when we got there,” King said. “They made it out on their own.”
The one worker who wasn’t taken to Integris Baptist had a possible leg injury from jumping from the second floor, King said.
NFD believes construction activity could have caused the fire.
Firefighters spent an hour and a half “doing salvage and overhaul” at the scene, King said.
“They were able to take care of that scene with that initial response,” King said.
NFD has not yet estimated the cost of the damage from the fire.
“Tough scene, but our folks did a great job,” King said.