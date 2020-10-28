Ice storms and power outages have shut down schools and public facilities across Norman this week.
Keep up with adjusted hours and closures around Norman during this week's storms here. This list will be adjusted as updates are released.
City of Norman
Norman has rescheduled its Tuesday City Council meeting for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.
Cleveland County Courthouse and Sheriff’s Office
The sheriff’s office will be closed Thursday due to the inclement weather, and will stay closed till power is restored. Because many of the office's phone lines and emails are still down, the sheriff's office is asking individuals to call 405-441-4290 for non-emergencies, and, as always, to use 911 for emergency situations.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, the courthouse is still without power, and will be closed until power is restored. According to County Commissioner Darry Stacy, restoration could take until Friday.
Early voting
Early voting is still slated to begin Thursday morning at two locations. Early voting will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Voters can use the Cleveland County Fairgrounds or the Moore Norman Technology Center’s South Penn Campus to early vote.
Norman Public Libraries
All Norman library branches opened at noon on Wednesday.
Norman Public Schools
All school sites will be closed Thursday for the third day in a row. The district is not holding remote learning Thursday because of continued power outages across the city.
Updates are available at the district’s site at bit.ly/2TKXT5H.
Norman North High School has canceled its annual Spooktacular event due to the weather, and will be considering alternate dates.
University of Oklahoma
OU's Norman and Health Sciences Center campuses will fully reopen and classes will resume on Thursday after two days of closure.
According to an announcement from the university, employees or students who telecommute and have been struggling with power or internet outages "are encouraged" to work from campus. Anyone who cannot work or learn from campus should contact their supervisor or instructor, according to OU.
