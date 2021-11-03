The Norman Ballet Company is back after a COVID-related hiatus last holiday season for their 19th Annual Oklahoma Nutcracker.
The company’s holiday performance will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Nancy O’Brian Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1809 Stubbeman Ave. Tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. Wednesday and can be purchased for $15 to $25 at www.ticketstorm.com or by phone at 1-866-966-1777.
Since the production’s premiere in 2002, The Oklahoma Nutcracker has become an “Okie” tradition for families to enjoy the traditional storyline and musical score of the original Nutcracker Ballet mixed with elements of Oklahoma history and nature, according to a ballet company news release.
The production in 2021 was modified into one act, featuring various favorite selections from past years. This is to protect the health of everyone involved, said Marjorie Kovich, the company artistic director.
The “Oklahoma Nutcracker in One Act” features characters including the Sand Plum Fairy, Chili Pepper, King Snake, Cowgirls and Dancing Snowflakes, all favorites from years past, the release states.
Kovich said people come from all around the state to attend The Oklahoma Nutcracker — one of the reasons it was important for the Norman Ballet Company to bring the tradition back.
“It’s really become a tradition for a lot of families at Christmas time,” Kovich said.
Additionally, Kovich said it was important to figure out a way to give Norman Ballet Company dancers the opportunity to perform again since their last production two years ago.
“I haven’t been able to perform in a while because of COVID, so it’s been so much fun getting to see everyone again and being able to perform with them,” said Amy English, who has danced with Norman Ballet Company for 10 years.
English said everyone involved in the company is eager to perform again, and with the beginning stages of preparation for the performance comes the need for endurance training. She and Kovich said Nutcracker attendees can expect elaborate and stunning choreography, “especially the snow scene.”
Kovich said Oklahomans will have familiarity with both the environment and some of the characters.
“It’s a way to take pride in what we hold dear in our state, with our nature and flora and fauna,” Kovich said.