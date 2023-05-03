The first Mom Prom is May 6 at the NOUN Hotel, 542 S. University Blvd, and tickets are starting to sell out.
Sponsored by the city of Norman Parks & Recreation Department, the event will offer dancing, treats and plenty of photo opportunities.
It is designed to celebrate mothers and mother figures across the community.
"We are excited to offer this event to the moms in our community as a way to show our appreciation for all that they do as an early Mother’s Day celebration,” said Jason Olsen, Parks & Recreation director. “We hope that this day will be a special one for them and their guests, and we look forward to seeing everyone dressed up and having fun on the dance floor."
Three dances are being offered:
• White Dance at 2 p.m.
• Gold Dance at 4:30 p.m. (SOLD OUT)
• Black Dance at 7:30 p.m. (reserved for moms and guests aged 21 or older).
All Dances will include music, appetizers, dancing, drinks, and a sweet keepsake. Tickets for the Mom Prom event can be purchased at https://cityofnorman.thundertix.com/
The Black Dance will also feature a signature cocktail and each guest will receive one free drink.
For moms attending the 7:30 p.m. dance, free childcare will be provided by the First Presbyterian Church, located across the street from the NOUN Hotel.
Children can be dropped off as early as 7 p.m. and need to be picked up by 10:30 pm. Sign-up for child care can be completed at https://tinyurl.com/36xd6v5p.
Professional photography will be available from TSS Photography and a sensory room will also be available for the first two dances for neurodivergent children.
For more information about the Mom Prom, contact the Norman Parks & Recreation Department at 405-366-5472 or parksrec@normanok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.