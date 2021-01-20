On his final day in office President Donald Trump did not pardon Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage — better known as Joe Exotic or “The Tiger King” — after he was convicted of murder for hire and animal abuse in 2018.
In a last ditch effort, Passage’s legal team has worked for months to get Trump to pardon Passage, an effort which did not end in their favor.
“This was not a quick process,” said Eric Love, a lawyer for Passage. “It’s taken us about a good 10 months for me and the Team Tiger. There’s a lot of hard work that goes into this, thousands and thousands of hours for a team of about 30 people in total working.”
Passage was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill his rival and owner of Big Cat Rescue Carole Baskin, who was an outspoken critic of Passage and his treatment of his big cats. The hit man whom Passage hired to kill Baskin was an undercover FBI agent.
Passage was also convicted of violating the Endangered Species Act by killing five tigers and selling tigers across state lines. In all, Passage was sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Passage came to national attention after Netflix released a documentary last year about him and his zoo, The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. The new owner, Jeff Lowe, closed the park in 2020.
Love said he is disappointed in Trump’s failure to pardon Passage. He said it was an outcome that Passage’s legal team never even considered, and it was a conversation he never wanted to entertain.
“When we initially signed on with Joe, I told him I would never leave his side,” Love said. “Even through first appeals and the [entire] appeals process we [believed] we could get the pardon.”
At 11:57 p.m. on Tuesday, Love declined to comment to The Transcript, saying he had not seen the official pardon list yet.
