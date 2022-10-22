Tim Willert, a seasoned editor and journalist, has been appointed managing editor of The Norman Transcript.
Tim has worked in the editorial area for the last 28 years. Tim is currently an adjunct professor of communications and journalism at Oklahoma University.
Jeff Hayden, Transcript regional publisher, made the announcement.
“Tim Willert is a consummate journalistic professional, and we are fortunate to have him joining our team. He brings a great degree of journalistic integrity and commitment to The Transcript,” Hayden said.
“I am thrilled to be named the managing editor of The Norman Transcript and excited to begin leading a talented group of editors and reporters," Willert said. "I am well aware of the role The Transcript plays in keeping readers informed and entertained, and I am committed to delivering fair and accurate reporting and storytelling that focuses on issues and events important to Norman.”
Willert, 61, is a native of La Jolla, California. He attended the University of Oklahoma and graduated from California State University, Northridge with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.
He lives in Norman with his wife, Jennifer, and their children Chris, 12, and Lacey, 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.