Norman police have released body camera footage of officers exchanging gunfire with a woman accused of murdering one man and injuring another.
Police responded to the 300 block of E. Comanche Street around 6 p.m. Jan. 20 after a 911 call describing a suspect shooting two men. In their immediate response that evening, police said they shot at suspect Isis McMullen after she fired a gun at them.
McMullen is accused of shooting James Pennington, 45, multiple times in the head, and Vernon Lewis, 47, according to NPD. Pennington died as a result of his wounds, while Lewis was taken to a hospital for nonfatal injuries, police say.
Responding officers shot McMullen, 28, multiple times in the arms and legs; she was treated for her wounds, police said. She was later booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center, where she has been charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony.
Master officers Daniel Brown and Jenny Bryan and officer Dustin Crawford have been placed on administrative assignment following the shooting, NPD said Monday.
The Transcript on Jan. 21 requested body camera footage of the shooting and was told Monday it would be released with 911 audio following investigative review. Chief Kevin Foster initially showed a video compiling the footage from the three body cameras, which was later found on NPD’s YouTube page, at Thursday's Norman Rotary meeting.
When asked why NPD decided to show the video to the rotary club before sharing it with the media, Foster said he decided to show it to rotary to see if he could get comments and hear if anything needed to be added or adjusted. He also said the video was going to be released within the hour "to everyone."
NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen said the department is working through Freedom of Information Act requests as they’re able “and in a timely manner” based on the order in which they’ve received them.
Jensen said Thursday the video was able to be released Thursday because NPD’s investigative review of the shooting was complete.
The full investigation, which will be turned over to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s office to determine if charges will be filed against the officers, was not complete Thursday.
“We felt like due to the nature of the incident, it was important to provide that information publicly, which you can easily receive off of our sites as well,” she said.
Oklahoma FOIA attorney Kathryn Gardner said it’s not explicitly clear if NPD violated state law in how it released the video, but said it suggests the department didn’t comply.
Jensen later said the city’s legal department argues release of requested materials to the internet suffices for an open record request.
In reference to Foster’s reasoning for the release of the video, Jensen said she “can’t speak” to what he said in the meeting. The Transcript on Thursday evening requested Jensen reach out to Foster for further clarification.
Gardner said in a statement it was “extremely concerning” that the department delayed access to a request for footage while showing it with a select group of citizens for the reasons Foster gave.
“It is hard to imagine a scenario in which this could be considered anything other than a blatant attempt to manipulate the response to the footage by the press and the public,” Gardner said.
What’s in the video
NPD master officer Michael Robertson in the video released Thursday argued in favor of NPD’s use of force based on visual elements in the body camera footage.
One video released Thursday shows an officer running through an alleyway with a rifle.
After gunshots are heard, the officer raises his gun and fires several shots while on the ground. He then moves to one side and screams, "Get on the ground."
Another body camera shows the officer firing her sidearm within seconds of leaving a cruiser, screaming "Get on the ground" repeatedly. More gunshots are then heard.
Footage from a third body camera showed another officer with a rifle hiding behind a Dumpster before emerging and firing down the alley when gunshots are heard.
In the video, Robertson said bright blips seen near the suspect in a slowed-down version of the second video are muzzle flashes.
He also said dust flying up behind the officer on the ground in the third video was bullets ricocheting.
After the gunfire, the footage shows officers cuffing McMullen before medical assistance arrives.
Jensen said EMTs were on scene at that time, and it’s NPD protocol to immediately cuff someone shooting at officers once they’re able.
The department's video presentation with the body cam footage included audio from a caller reporting a homeless man had been shot in the head. The caller later reported more gunshots while on the line with dispatch.
The shooting is NPD’s third use of lethal force since 2016, according to records. None of the people police shot in the three incidents died, police say.