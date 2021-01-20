The Tinker 2021 Air Show has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of the Air Force announced this week.
The event, which was scheduled for June, was cancelled earlier this month. The installation intends to provide a show in spring or summer of 2022 as an alternative.
In a Jan. 8 memorandum, Col. Paul Filcek said through prevention strategies and adhering to safety policies and practices, Tinker’s positivity case rate has stayed lower than the state and local counties, despite case averages rising every month.
Filcek said the cancellation of the event was necessary to continue Tinker’s diverse defense responsibilities.
“An Air Show in 2021 introduces exceptional and unnecessary risks to both Team Tink and our close community friends,” Filcek said in the statement.
The event would have visitor numbers exceeding 200,000, and a scaled down attempt at a solution would still have thousands gathered in one place, he said. The 2021 show was scheduled for June 19-20, and would have featured the Thunderbirds F-16 squadron’s demonstration of aerobatic skill.
“An event of this magnitude is untenable during this pandemic, and canceling now enables maximum effort towards a 2022 show,” Filcek said.
The 2022 Air Show will be the 75th Anniversary of the U.S. Air Force and the 80th Anniversary of Midwest City’s founding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.