Since early voting begins Thursday for the November General Election, here are some things voters need to know.
Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There are two early voting locations for Cleveland County, one is at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds and the other is at the Moore Norman Technology Center’s South Penn Campus.
Absentee Voting Board personnel will be on duty at both locations every day of early voting for election assistance, a press release from the Cleveland County Election Board said
“Voters fill out an application form when they get to the office. They are not required to give any reason for voting early,” Cleveland County Election Board Secretary Bryant Rains said in a press release. “They are required to swear that they have not voted a regular mail absentee ballot and they will not vote at their polling place on Election Day.”
According to Oklahoma law, every voter must show proof of identity before receiving a ballot.
Voting early is very similar to voting on Election Day, Rains said. The voter will mark a ballot in a voting booth and then casts that ballot into a voting device.
For more information on early voting, visit the Cleveland County Election Board’s website.
The Transcript is one of many newsrooms across the country partnering with ProPublica to hear about the problems voters are running into at the polls during this election season. ProPublica’s ElectionLand project uses tips from voters to accurately report on what readers experience on and leading up to Election Day.
Let us know of any problems or concerns you have in regards to voting like changed voting locations, long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines and voter intimidation. You can help us. To let us know how your voting experience goes, here’s how to sign up and get in touch:
SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).
WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.
Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.
Complete this form to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.
Reese Gorman
366-3505
Follow me @reeseg_3
