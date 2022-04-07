A district tasked to oversee Lake Thunderbird has requested Oklahoma Turnpike Authority cooperate as it plans to build a toll road next to Norman’s primary water source.
OTA announced in February a proposed route for an extension of the Kickapoo Turnpike, which will run south from Interstate 40 in east Norman, west of the lake and watershed.
The Central Oklahoma Master Conservancy District (COMCD) will vote on a resolution to submit a letter to the OTA to request its cooperation.
The board will vote on the resolution during its Thursday meeting at 6:30 p.m. at 12500 Alameda Drive.
The district, created to provide water to Norman, Midwest City and Del City, operates and maintains water supply through a contract with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. It’s responsible for operation and maintenance of the dam and flood releases “as ordered by the U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers,” the letter to the OTA reads.
The District’s letter stressed the importance of the lake and the potential impacts of the project on the lake.
“...to ensure the District can fulfill its obligation to provide quality drinking water in sufficient quantities to our member cities, we take very seriously any development or project within the watershed that may affect our ability to do so,” the letter reads. “The Board believes this project is of a magnitude that warrants our full attention.”
The letter puts the OTA on notice that “we intend and expect to be actively engaged partners in the process moving forward and exercise our rights and jurisdiction to the extent allowed by law to ensure that our interests are protected.”
It also said the District believes the OTA would welcome the collaboration and a shared interest in protecting the state’s lakes.
OTA spokesman James Poling said it would cooperate with the district. Guests of the meeting who wish to speak during public comment must sign up before the meeting.
Concerned citizens heard by Bureau of Reclamation
The meeting packet includes a letter from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation to the OTA that told the authority its plans come into contact with “Norman Project Lands” –- a federally owned water resource project — the letter states.
Jeff Thompkins, the bureau’s resource management division superviso, said in the letter that his department learned of the plan through “media and concerned citizens.”
“Any request to utilize Federally owned lands associated with Lake Thunderbird would be subject to review under the National Environmental Policy Act [NEPA], as amended, as well as all associated Federal environmental policies and regulations regarding protection of archeological resources, parks, wetlands, impaired water bodies, endangered species, etc.,” it states.
Thompkins said OTA would be required to disclose “and evaluate the impacts” of the project.
“If the proposed turnpike project is determined to significantly affect the water quality of the human and/or natural environment, then an Environmental Impact Statement could be required,” the letter reads. “Proposed project sponsors would generally be responsible for most costs incurred for NEPA compliance.”
The letter included geographical information system data for the federal boundary “flowage easement parcels, Lake Thunderbird surcharge and flood poll elevations, and the alignments for the pipelines which convey water.”
OTA responds
Darian L. Butler, OTA director of engineering, responded to the bureau’s letter March 23 and assured Thompkins the Turnpike Authority is aware it would be subject to federal regulations and that it was still in the early planning phases of the project.
“The OTA would provide the needed studies and documentation to support NEPA and would rely on the USBR [bureau of reclamation] as the lead federal agency in this circumstance,” Butler’s letter reads.