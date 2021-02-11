Following in the footsteps of “Hair” and “Rent,” “Spring Awakening” will be presented Feb. 19-28 by the Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre at the University of Oklahoma.
University Theatre will present the Tony Award-winning musical at 8 p.m. Feb. 19, 8 p.m. Feb. 20, 26, 27 and 3 p.m. Feb. 21 and 28. All performances will be in the Elsie C. Brackett Theatre, 563 Elm Ave., on the OU Norman campus.
The production contains adult themes, sexual content and is rated “R.” At home viewing options are live stream during the performance and video-on-demand.
Shawn Churchman will be the director of production.
It’s 1891 in a provincial German town, and teenagers rage against their parents, the establishment and their bodies as they enter adulthood demanding truth about life’s most basic needs: love and sex.
“Spring Awakening” is the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and is told by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater. The musical is a fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll.
The cast includes Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre students Dan Berry, Ethan Clock, Jordan DeLeon, Abbey Friedmann, Tessa Giordano, Jesse Hanks, Ginger Chanel Johnson, Sydney Jones, Evan Lennon, Anna McGuire, Rodney McKinner III, Paris Richardson, Maddie Elyse Robert, Jillian Sjoquist, Duncan Smith, Christian Tinajero, Alyssa Watkins, Brayden Worden and Brett Cole Young.
Many of the actors also play instruments throughout the performance.
The production team consists of Vince Leseney, musical director; Roxanne Lyst, choreographer; Craig Sproat, conductor; Scott Russell, fight director; and Karen Boyd Bethel, intimacy director.
Design staff includes Gabrielle Landsgaard, scenic designer; Jules DeSchryver, costume designer; Natalie Shipley, lighting designer; and Richard L. Sprecker, sound designer.
Production staff consists of Meghan Kern, stage manager; Jeff Baldwin, technical director; Kasey Allee-Foreman, associate producer; and Mary Margaret Holt, producer.
In-person advance purchase tickets are $30 for adult; $25 for senior adult, OU employee and military; and $10 for student, plus processing fee. Tickets at the door are $40 for adult and $15 for student, plus processing fee. Seating is strictly limited according to social distancing requirements; masks are required for audience members.
Tickets may be purchased at theatre.ou.edu, by calling 325-4101 or visiting the OU Fine Arts Box Office in the Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St. For accommodations, call the box office at 325-4101.
Live stream and video-on-demand will be available for the single-view price of $10 and group/family-view price of $25. For more information, visit theatre.ou.edu.
Founded in 1890, the University of Oklahoma is a public research university located in Norman. For more information, visit ou.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.