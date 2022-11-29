The Norman Forward Senior Wellness Center project will hit a milestone today as community members come together to celebrate one of the last pieces of steel to be placed in the facility’s frame at a topping-out ceremony at 1 p.m. at the southwest corner of North Findlay Avenue and Johnson Street.
“We are excited to welcome the community to celebrate this project milestone with us, which we hope to follow with a ribbon cutting next fall,” said Jason Olsen, City of Norman Parks & Recreation director. “The Senior Wellness Center furthers the citizen-initiated Norman Forward mission to fund and create quality of life projects for our community.”
Parking is limited on-site; able residents and visitors should park on the street or at the hospital and walk up to the site.
The total approved project budget for the 30,000 square-foot Senior Wellness Center is $12.4 million.
Amenities will include a walking track, a warm saltwater pool, multipurpose rooms for classes and exercise, multiple art classrooms, a strength training area and a teaching kitchen.
Questions may be directed to the Department of Parks & Recreation at 366-5472.
