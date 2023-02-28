Sunday was just another one of those days for Thomas Chilian, the kind "where you hear sirens going off and you kind of think well, you know, it'll be best to probably get shelter."
"You kind of always have that thought of like, no way it'll really come through our house," he said. "And then of course, this is the one that did."
Chilian and others who live on East View Drive near the intersection of Wheatland Drive were back at it Tuesday, trying to make sense of the destruction surrounding them.
Roofer Mathew Yunker was among those assisting residents.
"We're out here today just tarping up roofs, boarding up garage doors, boarding up windows for people, trying to make this tragedy a little less stressful," Yunker told The Transcript.
"We're bringing in cleanup crews today and just trying to get things watertight before the rain comes in on Thursday."
Approximately 481 homes were in the path of Sunday night's EF2 tornado, which cut a path between Alameda Street and Lindsey Avenue from 36th Avenue SE to 84th Avenue SE, according to David Grizzle, the city's Emergency Management officer.
The path included the northeast corner of Lake Thunderbird Watershed, Grizzle said.
In all, 48 of those homes incurred major damage, according to the Norman Fire Department.
City Spokeswoman Tiffany Vrska said the damaged homes had “structural integrity even though some may not be considered habitable.”
Michael O'Brien's house on Cloverdale Lane, the one he recently spent $40,000 to remodel, was leveled by the tornado.
O'Brien was busy Tuesday trying to remove anything of value before work crews take down what's left of his home.
"You don't happen to have any duct tape, do you?" he said with a laugh.
O'Brien can laugh. He told The Transcript he's also survived damaging tornadoes in Moore and Newalla.
He feels fortunate to be alive. Insurance is covering the cost of a hotel.
While his house may be uninhabitable for humans, 11 cats have made the rubble their home. O'Brien is looking after 13 cats in all, but the hotel he's staying in only allows two.
Not all of the cats belong to him. Some were found amid the rubble south of Eastridge Park.
"We are trying to collect some more and take them to the shelter," O'Brien said.
A family seeking assistance Tuesday at the 12th Avenue Recreation Center, which the city turned into a temporary resource center, found themselves without insurance on a home held in trust.
The family faces thousands of dollars in damages, including a missing roof, shattered windows and other property damage.
They were referred to Envision Success for Veterans, a nonprofit, by Gail Wilcox, the program's director.
While emergency financial assistance is available to veterans, Wilcox said it is limited because Gov. Kevin Stitt had not yet declared a state of emergency.
Highway 9 back in business
State Highway 9 between 12th Ave. SE and 48th Ave. SE reopened in both directions around lunchtime Tuesday, much to the delight of frustrated motorists, Vrska said.
Downed power lines were the main reason the highway had been closed since Sunday night's tornado, she said.
The city also reopened 24th Ave. SE south of Highway 9.
Two other roads remained closed: 24th Ave. SE, north of Highway 9, and 12th Ave. SE north of Highway 9 is closed at Oaktree
The area is still very congested and restricted to one lane in many areas, according to the city website.
OG&E reported 84% of power was restored to customers in less than 36 hours since the storm hit, company spokeswoman Beth Harrison said in email to The Transcript.
“We have a crew of 1,000 operations personnel working around the clock in Norman until every customer who can take power is restored,” Harrison said.
Power was restored to Reagan Elementary on Monday night and OG&E provided a generator to Washington Elementary, Harrison said.
Sunday night’s storm, meanwhile, damaged 358 poles, 211 cross arms, 42 transformers, and 12.3 miles of electrical wire.
According to an OG&E outage map, 16 customers remained without power as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. Approximately 1,439 customers were previously without power.
According to the city of Norman website, Sooner Mall, 3301 West Main St., has coordinated a Severe Weather Community Relief Drive in partnership with United Way of Norman.
The relief drive will accept the following items for first responders and those affected by storms at the mall office & security office located near Champs Sports: Bottled water, sports drinks, snacks, plastic tubs, gallon zip locks and sharpie-type markers.
To schedule a large donation or learn more, call 405-360-0341.
