Touch A Truck will be from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 2 at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 615 E. Robinson St., presented by the Pioneer Library System Foundation and community partners.
Touch A Truck promotes play-based learning and lets children get an up-close, hands-on look at vehicles, including fire trucks, police vehicles and PLS' Maker Mobile, a mobile maker space with creative activities.
The event begins with a “Quiet Hour” from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a chance for children to honk horns from 10 a.m. to noon.
This year marks the 16th edition of Touch A Truck. Donations will be accepted from attendees, with proceedsgoing to support the PLS Foundation in its support of the Cleveland County branch libraries in Moore, Noble, Norman and Oklahoma City.
Sponsors for the event include Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, First Fidelity Bank, Absolute Data Shredding, Valliance Bank, BancFirst, Norman Regional Health System, the Traci R. Sykes Foundation and Norman Pediatric Associates.
For more information on being a sponsor, contact Will Merrick at 820-3817 or wmerrick@pioneerlibrarysystem.org.
Residents can find out more about library services byvisiting pioneerlibrarysystem.org and through the PLS Connect App.