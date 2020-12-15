The Norman League of Women Voters is asking voters to remember that the redistricting process is approaching, and that Oklahoma legislators are looking to hear voter feedback on the issue.
The 2020 U.S. Census data, which will be sent to states in February, is used in redrawing district lines, and the league hopes to see voters educated about those efforts, LWV said in a statement.
“The drawing of districts at the national, state and local levels directly affects how your vote counts,” it reads. “The Oklahoma legislature is conducting a series of public Town Hall meetings around the state to let Oklahomans know about the state House and Senate procedures for redistricting.”
The State House of Representatives is soliciting public input on its website, okhouse.gov, and the State Senate is asking for public feedback by email at redistricting@oksenate.gov.
Town Hall meetings will be held in person, but links are available for online viewers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.