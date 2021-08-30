Max Townsend, who was sentenced to serve three consecutive life sentences for killing three Moore High School students and injuring four more in a hit-and-run, has filed an appeal with the Oklahoma State Court of Criminal Appeals.
Townsend’s attorney filed the appeal Friday, Aug. 27, two days before the 10-day deadline for him to appeal following his sentencing. Throughout the trial and at the sentencing, Towsnend maintained that he did not intentionally hit the runners, and claimed he fell unconscious after choking on a sip of Redbull.
According to court documents, Townsend is planning on appealing all of his 10 convictions, which include three counts of second degree murder, three counts of leaving the scene of a fatality accident and four counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury.
Townsend is being represented in his appeal by Benjamin Munda of the Overman Legal Group in Oklahoma City.
Munda declined to comment on Townsend’s appeal Monday.