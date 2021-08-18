Max Townsend

Max Townsend, who killed three Moore High School students during a hit and run in February 2020, is set to be sentenced on Thursday.

Back in June, a Cleveland County jury found Townsend guilty of three counts murder in the second degree, three counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a fatality and four counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury in the Feb. 3, 2020 hit-and-run outside of Moore Hugh School.

The jury recommended life in prison and District Judge Lori Walkley is set to decide his final sentence Thursday at 2 p.m. in her courtroom.

