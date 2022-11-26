For nearly 50 years, the Norman Kiwanis Club has helped support children, seniors and others in need.
The group's pancake fundraiser is one of the ways to make that mission a reality.
The annual event raises between $5,000 and $8,000, which helps support a variety of civic activities and programs, including Terrific Kids, Special Olympics, Griffin State Christmas Party, and Veterans Bingo.
"These activities support projects not otherwise funded by other organizations," said Dr. John Otto, the club's chairman. "For the in-patient clients at Griffin Hospital, this is their only Christmas party!"
The pancake fundraiser will be from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Norman High — in the school's commons area — and will coincide with the city's annual Christmas parade.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door.
For the first time, the Kiwanis Club is partnering with IHOP, which will provide and cook the pancakes and bacon. Highland Dairy will supply complimentary milk and orange juice.
"These community partners are what helps make this event so very successful!" Otto said.
The Christmas parade starts at 6 p.m. and will follow the traditional route from Pickard Avenue and Main Street to James Garner Avenue. Candy and treats will be tossed to children during the 45-minute procession.
According to Otto, the pancake fundraiser will give parade participants and audience members a chance to "get some food and get warm."
Hot coffee will be served, along with "good food, fellowship and community spirit and pride," he said.
"This is a great way to support your community and have some fun," he said. "The food is great and the parade is a beautiful sight to see."
