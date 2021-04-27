Norman residents could see a new coffee shop, a medical cannabis dispensary store and a much-needed traffic light in a busy residential area if the Norman City Council approves these and other requests Tuesday night.
The owner of a marijuana farm and processing facility hopes to expand his operations with a dispensary. Joe Wilson will ask the council to approve a special use permit in the existing I-1 zone for light industrial areas. The address for the facility is 3001 36th Ave. N.W.
Wilson intends to run the dispensary at the same location of the growth and processing facility with a remodel to the northwest corner of the building, the staff report reads. While retail shops are not part of the I-1 zoning, special use permits for dispensaries are listed as a possible special use on council approval. The city’s Planning Commission approved the request 7-1.
A coffee shop may occupy a house at 309 S. Peters Ave. if Jonathan Hunnell receives council approval for his request to amend a land use ordinance.
If granted, his request would amend the Norman 2025 Land Use and Transportation Plan from office designation to commercial designation. The site is one block north of the county courthouse.
“The proposed use at this location is a downtown/neighborhood coffee shop/cafe/sandwich shop with the possibility of some dining on the north side of the existing paved area,” the staff report reads.
Council will also decide if it will approve a preliminary plat for a mini-storage business and two residential lots. A mixed-use permit would allow nearly 30,000 square feet for the mini-storage units at the southeast corner of 12th Avenue N.E. and East Tecumseh Road.
A public hearing will be held regarding the city’s Community Development Block Grant program for the next fiscal year. More than $400,000 for programs that serve low-income residents is planned for housing rehabilitation, tenant-based rental assistance, and the development of affordable housing.
Council will have a chance to approve $64,332 as the city’s portion of a proposed traffic signal light at Alameda Street and Summit Lakes Boulevard. The city has attempted to fund the entire cost since 2007 through federal transportation dollars. The total cost is a little more than $278,000, with $217,465 funded through federal dollars. Staff have proposed that the council approve the use of previously-collected traffic impact fees to cover the cost.
The signal will serve several residential housing developments in the area, where the intersection qualified in 2019 for the improvement, according to the city’s traffic ordinances.
“The intersection serves large residential subdivisions on the north and south sides of Alameda Street,” the staff report reads. “Construction is anticipated to begin in fall 2021 with completion of the work expected in early 2022.”
A grant application could help finance a project for a water reclamation pilot project. The program allows the city to return “highly treated” wastewater into tributaries through Lake Thunderbird, the staff report reads. Indirect potable water reuse was chosen as a viable, long term water supply option in the 2014 Norman Strategic Water supply Plan.
The pilot project is underway, with water sample collection to begin in May and continue for the next 12-18 months, the report shows.
Staff are asking the council to approve the grant application to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for the WaterSMART grant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.