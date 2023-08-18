Moore first responders and hazmat crews responded Friday to S. 34th at the tracks east of I-35 for a train derailment.

The Moore Police Department released via social media around 5:30 p.m. that they were staging west of the tracks, and at the time, there were no planned evacuations, injuries or chemical releases.

Train Derailment

Emergency officials investigate a train derailment, Friday, Ayg. 18, 2023, on 34th Ave SW, just east of Interstate 35 in Moore.(Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

"We are continuing to assess community impact and are awaiting BNSF officials to arrive," the department wrote on Twitter.

Tags

Trending Video