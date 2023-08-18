Moore first responders and hazmat crews responded Friday to S. 34th at the tracks east of I-35 for a train derailment.
The Moore Police Department released via social media around 5:30 p.m. that they were staging west of the tracks, and at the time, there were no planned evacuations, injuries or chemical releases.
"We are continuing to assess community impact and are awaiting BNSF officials to arrive," the department wrote on Twitter.
