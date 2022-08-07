A man was killed by a train around noon Sunday in Norman, according to police.
The train reportedly struck the man, who police did not identify Sunday afternoon, near the railroad crossing at Indian Hills Road in Norman, according to a Norman Police Department news release.
First responders found him dead on the tracks between Indian Hills Road and Franklin Road, the release states.
NPD and BNSF railway police are investigating the death, the release states.
