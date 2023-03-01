Cleveland County Commissioner Darry Stacy and his wife were riding the train back from Texas on Sunday night when they nearly crossed paths with an EF2 tornado.
The couple had spent the day with their grandson at the Fort Worth Zoo.
“Beautiful trip, beautiful day down at Fort Worth,” Stacy told The Transcript. “On the way back we knew the storms were coming, but we assumed they would be in later after we go it.”
That didn’t happen.
Their Heartland Flyer reached south Cleveland County about 8:30 p.m., Stacy said.
But high winds forced train operators to slow to 20 mph. A tornado warning followed, which stopped the train in its tracks about a mile from the Santa Fe Train Depot, Stacy said.
“We were a mile from the depot, but we were right behind the OnCue where the tornado came over,” he said. “We felt the weather, we felt the train move as it came through, I mean it hit hard and quick.”
The tornado knocked down several trees, some of which had to be removed from the railroad tracks by BNSF crews from Oklahoma City, Stacy said.
“Where we were located they couldn’t let people off the train due to danger,” he said. “So I really set up and tried to run a command post for the county from inside the train at that point.”
From his seat on the train, Stacy, a former Norman police officer, mobilized county work crews to clear debris from roadways or downed power lines.
“He was on the phone with them before the train got into town, just to make sure they were all teed up and ready to respond, not knowing where the path of the damage might go, Norman City Manager Darrel Pyle told The Transcript on Tuesday.
The Stacys reached the depot a little after midnight.
By that time, the commissioner had coordinated a response with his foreman so when the tornado hit “we started sending crews out.”
“People don’t realize, we really are the first responders,” he said. “Because until we can clear the roads up, we’re unable to get emergency vehicles through.”
As soon as Stacy got off the train he went to the Norman Police Department, site of the Emergency Operations Center command post.
“It kind of made my day when I saw the commissioner walk through the door,” Pyle said. “He picked the right time to show up.
“His background really suited him well for that response. He understands the national emergency management system.”
