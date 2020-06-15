The Norman Transcript won the Sequoyah Award for the fourth consecutive year in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
The Transcript took home the Division 1 Sequoyah, which goes to daily newspapers with a circulation of more than 6,200.
The Transcript staff also took home the following awards from the OPA's Better Newspaper Contest:
• News content: 1st, The Norman Transcript
• Layout & design: 3rd, The Norman Transcript
• Advertising: 2nd, The Norman Transcript
• Photography: 1st, The Norman Transcript
• Sports coverage: 1st, The Norman Transcript
• Sales promotion: 2nd, The Norman Transcript
• Community Leadership: 1st, The Norman Transcript, "Municipal Election Voters Guide"
• OPA Magazine Contest: 1st, Norman Magazine
(Transcript Staff Writer Emma Keith served as editor with Nick Hazelrigg of the OU Daily, which also won the Sequoyah in the College Newspapers division.)
Individual awards:
• News story: 3rd, Emma Keith, "Professor brings survivors’ stories to campus with #MeToo event," The Norman Transcript
• Feature story: 3rd, Tim Farley, "Deputy chief makes impact," The Norman Transcript
• Sports story: 2nd, Joe Buettner, "Randle inspires Norman High," The Norman Transcript
• News photograph: 1st, Kyle Phillips, "House fire," The Norman Transcript
• Feature photography: 1st and 2nd, Kyle Phillips, “Wiener Dog Race" and "Graduation," The Norman Transcript
• Sports photograph: 2nd, Kyle Phillips, "Rodeo head stomp," The Norman Transcript
• Front page design: 3rd, Caleb Slinkard, The Norman Transcript
• Digital media: 2nd, The Norman Transcript
