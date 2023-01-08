Editor’s note: Today’s profile of circulation manager Sunny Law is the latest in a series focusing on Norman Transcript employees.
Sunny Law is one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. Just don’t pick a fight with him.
Law, 33, The Transcript’s circulation manager, is known for his sunny disposition around the office.
“I like people,” he said. “I like seeing customers face to face.”
The Norman native is also a trained cage fighter who won three of four professional fights and trained other MMA fighters during the pandemic.
He retired from competition in 2018 when his daughter was born, but continues to train and hopes to one day open a gym of his own.
“I never intended to fight,” he said. “I just knew it would be a good workout.”
Law, a graduate of Norman North High School, played football his junior and senior years and his freshman year at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
He picked up Mixed Martial Arts in 2010, when a friend invited him over to watch a fight on TV.
“I just became a fan,” he recalled. “One thing led to another and I went from getting in shape to training to someone saying ‘hey, do you want to fight?’”
Law competed from 2012 to 2018 at the amateur and professional levels, winning six of nine fights.
He was hired by The Transcript in 2015 to work in the garage, where he sorted and organized newspapers for carriers to deliver to subscribers once they were printed.
He learned about the opening from his father-in-law, who was retired but drove the Chickasaw papers from Norman, where they are printed, to Chickasaw for delivery.
“He would come through here and speak with my predecessor, Vonnie Clark, and she was looking for a new garage employee and he suggested me, Law said.
Working from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. suited Law’s schedule at the time.
“It was ideal for me because I could work at night and train during the day,” I thought that was the path to “be where I wanted to be.”
It wasn’t long before Law became one of three district managers in charge of carriers, carrier contracts, newspaper racks and dealers.
“Initially, when when I started working here I still planned on committing fully to MMA,” he said.
He compared cage fighting to walking into a public execution.
“Everybody’s watching you. You are front and center,” he said. “You’re looking at it like these people are excited to see me get destroyed.
“They they just want to see entertainment, but it feels like you’re going into Gladiator. These people want blood.”
