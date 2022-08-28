The City of Norman’s bus transit system scored 32% above the national average in categories ranging from rider satisfaction to frequency of use, a third party customer study shows.
Embark, the company Norman contracts to run its bus routes, hired ETC Institute to conduct a study of its operations in Oklahoma City and Norman.
Norman voters approved a one-eighth-of-a-cent sales tax in November 2019 by 70% after the city adopted the aging fleet from the University of Norman the previous June.
The city receives an annual $2.1 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration to offset the $5.3 million cost for the program.
Participants in the study were surveyed last fall, with 153 respondents in Norman and 1,432 in Oklahoma City for an approximate 95% degree of accuracy, Tatham said.
Results showed 93% satisfaction for cleanliness, 95% for safety of the buses, 93% for driver courtesy, 91% for available accessible bus stops and 90% for ease of locating a bus stop, the survey showed.
The lowest satisfaction score was for service frequency, at 75%.
Norman’s operations tracked higher in every category against the national average, which is between 25% to 30% in all categories.
“For each and every area assessed, not only are you above the national average, but you’re significantly above the national average,” Tatham told the Community Planning and Transportation Committee in his presentation of the survey Thursday. “These are your folks who are working day in and day out getting 93% positive ratings in Norman … you’re doing a great job meeting the expectations of your riders.”
Norman consistently tracked higher than Oklahoma City for rider frequency — Norman riders scored 63.8% for daily use against 51.9% in Oklahoma City for bus transit and 10.1% for the Oklahoma City streetcar.
Riders who board once a week totaled 31.4% in Norman against 43% in Oklahoma City.
Monthly riders accounted for 4.7% in Norman and 4.4% in Oklahoma City.
The top reason for riders is the University of Oklahoma which scored 30% out of 35% who indicated they ride for school.
The next highest category indicates 33.4% ride to reach entertainment or shopping destinations and 27% for work against Oklahoma City, which scored 75.4% and 8.6%, respectively.
Demographics in the study indicated Asians accounted for 28%, 29% are Black, 8% are Hispanic or Latino and 40% are white.
Priorities
Riders also responded to a list of priorities in order of most important, second-most important and third-most.
As many as 45% placed importance on timely bus arrival, with 35% who listed availability of accessible bust stops and 27% who cited frequency of service as high priorities.
Safety at the Brooks Street Transfer Center and information at stops scored 9%, with the lowest score of 3% cited for cleanliness of that center.
The committee took note from the survey that bus time arrival and available stops should improve.
The city’s Go Norman Transit Plan includes changing stops for greater accessibility as the committee hopes to implement more frequent service next year.
The city will also establish a new transit hub at the corner of Comanche and Porter as it renovates the vacant Chase Bank building.
Stephen Holman, councilor for Ward 4 and committee chair, said that because the customer survey is done annually, future analysis could be helpful as the city moves to improve the system.
“The survey two years from now will tell us how well the route changes and the new central hub is being received,” he said.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said the survey could score even higher in two years as staff work to replace old buses.
“There is such a huge investment happening that I’m really looking forward to seeing how well-received these investments are by our riders,” Pyle said.
The city adopted the transit plan in June 2021 as a roadmap to enhance the transit systems services and performance.
The fixed-route system continues to offer free fare as well as a paratransit system for disabled riders.
