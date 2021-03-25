The Norman Public Transit and Community Planning Committee met Thursday to discuss a drop in ridership, an aging bus fleet and the promise of what the future may hold for public transportation in the city.
Ridership was down sharply in 2020, but those numbers are expected to rise this year.
A chart shows that for some months in 2020, the number of weekday passengers was around half what ridership was during the same period the previous year. Fewer travelers boarded the bus in Feb. 2021 than the previous month by 24%.
Public Transit Coordinator Taylor Johnson said the ridership decline was due to the pandemic. The transit system has operated on limited bus capacity and implemented other protections during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The passenger rear door entry exit only, that's to help keep the operator from being exposed, and then mandatory face coverings which we were doing before the federal requirement,” Taylor said. “In addition, we've been doing this and cleaning the vehicles more, and that includes fogging on the buses. We received a fogging machine from ODOT [Oklahoma Department of Transportation] to help make that more efficient.”
Plexiglass was also installed on buses to help stop the spread. Johnson said the city learned of very few cases of infection.
“We feel very confident that the measures we've taken here and in addition to others have been effective, and we're very fortunate,” Johnson said.
Ridership is expected to increase as infection rates decline, Johnson said.
An aging fleet is something the department continues to address, the committee learned. As previously reported by The Transcript, eight of the city’s 13 buses have reached their useful life.
Johnson hailed the maintenance staff as heroes who keep the fleet afloat every day.
“I just want to highlight the maintenance staff that we have,” he said. “They have continually provided an exceptional service in getting vehicles in the lineup every morning despite the age of the fleet. We haven't missed a lineup yet, but we've been close a couple of times. They can only be commended for their work and dedication in keeping those buses on the road.”
The city has qualified for a matching grant to replace one bus with an electric one, and the Norman City Council authorized City Manager Darrel Pyle Tuesday to apply for a grant to obtain a second one.
Johnson said the department is expected to receive another round of up to $900,000 in federal grants as the result of the American Rescue Plan Act [ARPA]. Director of Public Works Shawn O'Leary said like the rest of municipalities, Norman too is waiting on guidelines from the federal government as to how those funds can be used.
Money aside, Johnson noted the transit program improves the lives of many Norman residents. He told the story of a rider who gained an Embark Plus pass, which helped a mother and daughter spend more time together.
“I'm grateful we have this service so she can finally go out with her mom, who is confined to a wheelchair in a care facility with no transportation,” Johnson said. “Now mom and daughter can go out together. I included that story because it's a good reminder that we're not just talking about vehicles and dollars (and) bus stop signs.
“We're talking about getting people where they really need to go. We're getting people to see who they need to see, lunches or getting dialysis done, and we need to make sure that we keep sight of that.”
Ward 7 Stephen Holman said he appreciated the reminder.
“That story is definitely a major reason why the council at the time felt it was an important decision to take over the public transit system for the people that rely on it just like that,” he said. “It really makes a difference in people's lives.”
