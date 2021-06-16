A transportation study revealed challenges to the city’s public transit program and possible solutions for the Norman City Council’s consideration during its Tuesday night study session.
Limited weekend hours, the need for a bus transfer hub and the high cost to make improvements were a few problems to solve in the coming years, the Go Norman Transit study found. The study was performed by Nelson Nygaard.
While listening sessions were difficult to plan and draw attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic, 900 residents responded to surveys mailed with utility bills. The survey revealed the need for Sunday routes and extended weekend hours both before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m. for residents who depend on the bus for transportation to and from work. Buses run during the week until 10 p.m.
An additional finding in the study included the need to speed up routes from an hour to 30 minutes, and in high demand areas, from 30 minutes to 15 minutes. Updating new buses and streamlining high demand routes were also benchmark goals.
The study is part of a planning year for staff and council as it looks ahead to make decisions about everything from routes to where it will construct a bus transfer hub in the downtown area. The hub is still at the University of Oklahoma campus, but ridership demand is shifting to central and northwestern Norman, the study revealed.
Locations for the bus transfer hub included The Depot Museum area near the Courthouse Complex and a large parking lot along Gray Street near City Hall.
The cost at each step isn’t cheap, said Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary.
“Route changes are a half a million dollars, adding vehicles is a half-million dollar decision, everything is a half-million to a million-dollar decision,” O’Leary said.
Fares will remain free as the cost to purchase and install collection boxes and the time it takes for riders to pay was cost prohibitive.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman remarked it was cheaper for the city not to charge a fare than it was to charge one.
Nonetheless, the plan is a path forward to improve transit, and staff urged the council to adopt it as a long range plan during its Tuesday meeting on June 22.
The city took over the transit fleet from OU in June 2019, The Transcript reported. Since then, it has had to grapple with aging buses, but won approval from voters for a one-eighth percent sales tax initiative in November 2019 to help fund the program.
The city also obtains federal grants to operate the system, and continues to obtain grants for electric buses, The Transcript has reported.
O’Leary said the city has a long way to go.
“If you adopt this on Tuesday, and we hope you will, it gives us the guidance we need to help grow up the system, but there’s a lot to do before you change any routes or implement any of these changes,” he said. “Council will have to approve each of those, whether it’s a transfer station or not. Remember, I see it as we’re in our terrible twos here. We have to try to finish a maintenance facility, we have no place to maintain our vehicles. We started from nothing and we’ve come a long way in a short time, but we still have a long way to go to be a real, grownup transit system.”
