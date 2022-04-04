Cleveland County Commissioners made a demand for greater transparency to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority in a resolution Monday afternoon.
The OTA announced in February it would expand the state's toll road system in a $5 billion, 15-year plan that includes two new proposed toll roads in Norman.
A new toll road would connect Moore, Norman and Oklahoma City along Indian Hills Road, and a second in east Norman would extend the Kickapoo Turnpike south to Purcell.
The Norman City Council passed a resolution to disavow the plan in March, and now the commission is demanding more information.
The resolution petitions the OTA to “conduct a more extensive and comprehensive due diligence phase before finalizing the alignment of the OTA south extension turnpike,” it reads.
Dave Moore called it “another step in the right direction.” Moore fought against the 1999 proposed Outer Loop, and has come forward with a concerted grassroots effort to stop it again.
“[The resolution] doesn't really have legal authority,” Moore said. “But it's a step in the right direction. Like we did back in the old days, as many legally recognized entities that you can get to sign up on the same side, the better.”
District 3 Commissioner Harold Haralson told The Transcript he hopes the OTA will listen.
“As a county commissioner, I am committed to protecting the rights of our citizens, including their property rights,” he said in a statement. “Today’s resolution takes a stand for transparency and accountability. I am hopeful that the OTA listens to the voices of citizens and elected officials as they move through their process.”
Commissioners echoed concerns from residents and the council regarding the threat to the city's primary drinking water supply, wildlife and impacts to private residences.
“There is understandable concern about the impact of any major project to the citizens of Cleveland County, including the impact to residential properties, wildlife, the watershed of Lake Thunderbird, unique geological formations and transportation,” the resolution reads.
Environmentalists and geologists have said the planned route is in the path of a rare geological formation found in Norman — rose rocks.
As reported by The Transcript, Whooping Cranes, a federally-protected waterfowl, was spotted at Lake Thunderbird in 2019 and confirmed by the state's wildlife conservation agency.
An environmental engineer contracted by the OTA said Tuesday it will perform studies on federal-controlled land as required by the federal law, including the Clean Water Act and National Environmental Policy Act.
In a prepared statement, the OTA said it “appreciates” the commissioners’ caution.
“[The] OTA appreciates that Cleveland Co. commissioners recognize the importance of impact studies prior to construction,” the statement reads. “OTA has just begun those studies to help define the routes for ACCESS Oklahoma projects. OTA is at the very beginning of this 15-year long-range program.
"For the next year or so, OTA will collect more detailed data in the field to make sure engineers have the information necessary to make an educated decision for the best placement of each ACCESS Oklahoma route.”
The statement also indicated the OTA used publicly available information from state and federal agencies to draft a route through Norman and Oklahoma Department of Transportation daily traffic data on Interstate 35.
The agency is reviewing existing information on “area water and wetlands, threatened and endangered species, and historic and archeological sites,” it says.
Because the route is one of the last projects on the OTA’s list, ample time will be given to those studies and public input, OTA spokesman James Polling said.