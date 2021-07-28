At the start of the 20th century, when few could afford a car and air travel was considered unrealistic, electric rail was a preferred mode of travel, and remained so well into the early 1920s.
A little more than 100 years later, it reemerges as a future mode of inter-community travel in Oklahoma.
As the past finds its way into the present, the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) is working to make commuter rail a reality to connect Edmond, Oklahoma City, Midwest City, Yukon, Moore and Norman, with a possible timeline to complete it within 10 to 20 years, said Norman Public Works Director Shawn O’ Leary.
The RTA is inching closer to reality. A transit rail route has been approved in a Regional Transit System Plan; it dots along Interstates 235, 40, 44, 240 and 35, from Moore through Norman to the University of Oklahoma campus. Recent changes to the route include a connection from Will Rogers Airport to the west side of Oklahoma City.
The RTA approved the plan in April 2021.
“The next critical stage of this program will be the final determination of estimated cost to construct and operate the system and the associated revenue sources,” O'Leary said.
Funding the $300 billion transit system is not easy, and that number is still a moving target as the RTA continues to estimate costs.
“For many years, the discussion of local funding for the RTA has suggested a regional sales tax proposal to be voted on in all six municipalities,” O' Leary said. “This is in large part due to state statute limiting the local funds the RTA can obtain to sales tax. The amount of the sales tax has yet to be determined.
“Those local sales tax funds will be matched with federal transit funds to construct the roughly $300 billion system. Operational costs and revenues are also yet to be determined, but it is also assumed to be a mixture of local sales tax and federal transit funds. A few years ago, an ACOG (Association of Central Oklahoma Governments) official suggested that the typical one-way fare from Norman to Edmond might be $5, and travel time could be 30 minutes.”
While the RTA and municipalities look to the future, other trends emerge and evolve in travel.
As early as 2011, car ownership declined by 30% for people between ages 18 and 34, a study published in Fast Company revealed in 2014. Rideshare's portion of the transportation market is expected to jump by 50% between 2020 and 2021, according to Statista.
As more people choose to or are forced to rely on local shops and service providers within a short distance, rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft, electric scooters and public transit make personal vehicle ownership unnecessary for a growing number of people.
While not all cities offer public transportation as a municipal function of support for residents, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has developed a plan to harness existing transit services to create a statewide public transit network, an approved plan in December 2020 shows.
The goal is to provide transportation to all Oklahomans in need.
“Oklahoma has a full range of transit agencies, from large urban systems, to tribal systems, to door-to-door services,” the Oklahoma Transit Policy Plan states. “The plan is designed to identify the resources needed over a 20-year period. The plan provides a set of strategies and policy recommendations to support OMPT (Oklahoma Mobility and Public Transit) in their charge to ensure a network of public transit systems receive adequate funding to ensure the mobility needs of all Oklahomans are met in a safe, affordable, reliable, consistent and coordinated fashion.”
The Oklahoma Transit Policy Plan was forwarded to ACOG for Encompass 2045, which is Central Oklahoma’s Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP). Encompass 2045 “functions as a responsible guide for maintaining and improving the current transportation system in the region and identifies priority transportation projects and investments,” according to ACOGok.org.
If the commuter rail is realized, it could affect the long range, 10-year public transit plan the Norman City Council recently adopted for its Embark Norman bus system, O'Leary said. Plans to increase route stops, shorten transit times and other high price tag improvements are on the to-do list, The Transcript reported.
O'Leary defended the plan as essential regardless of any timeline for rail, but said the plan must be adaptable and flexible for what may come of the RTA's plans for the future of transportation.
“Implementation may take 15 years rather than 10, due to the budget limitations,” he said. “If the RTA is as successful as we hope it will be, the operator of commuter rail may also prefer to operate the bus system for better continuity. In that case, the city may be in a position to transfer the bus system over to that third party operator, and simply may pay a monthly or annual fee for all transit services.”