Travel bookings are on the rise as the feeling of missing out and the rescheduling of special events increases industry spending to near pre-pandemic levels.
Total travel spending for December 2021 reached $92 billion, just 2% below December 2019, according to the US Travel Association.
Industry experts nationwide and in Norman say the travel landscape looks much different in 2022 as people get back to planning getaways.
More than 70% of American travelers have engaged in travel planning the past week, a 7% increase over the last month, according to Destination Analysts.
Brenda Hunsberger, senior vice president of travel services for AAA Club Alliance, said the agency has seen a considerable increase in new bookings in January 2022.
“People are indicating an interest and a willingness to talk about travel that they may have not felt before,” Hunsberger said.
Hunsberger cited pent-up demand and the desire to escape from pandemic-related stressors as the main reasons for the recent increase in travel planning and booking.
Shelly Ramirez, owner of Michelle’s Destinations, said her Norman-based travel agency began seeing an uptick in travel interest last summer.
“We’ve been booking travel, whether it was domestic or international, pretty much this whole time, we’re just being very cautious and making sure customers know what to expect because traveling during COVID is a different travel experience,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez said businesses domestically and abroad are shorthanded, so traveling with patience is paramount.
The most common questions right now for Ramirez and many other travel agents are, where is it safe to travel and what’s the best value? The answer to that can change, and Ramirez advises potential travelers to consider speaking with an agent to help navigate the new travel landscape.
“We have enough uncertainty right now in general, and we work very hard to make sure our customers feel at ease with travel, and a lot of that is education,” Ramirez said.
Hunsberger said cruising has been impacted more than any other method of travel since the onset of COVID-19, but that cruise lines continue to work closely with the CDC to ensure the resumption of cruising is done in a responsible way.
A popular concern among cruise travelers is ensuring pre-cruise documentation is in order. Hunsberger, who took a cruise in the Caribbean last week, said passengers were required to take at-home proctored tests and receive a negative result.
“We had to show our vaccination status as well as those test results in order to board,” Hunsberger said.
Capacity on the ship was reduced from 2,700 to less than 900.
Hunsberger said some positives that came from the capacity restriction were no lines or reservation troubles with ample room for social distancing. Masks were required on the ship except when actively eating and drinking, she said.
“We felt very safe,” Hunsberger said. “I would say if you’re going to cruise now, expect a great experience, but be flexible.”
Hunsberger said in recent weeks, the CDC has warned travelers against cruising; however, many choose to regardless of that advisory.
According to the Cruise Lines International Association 2022 industry outlook, oceangoing member lines will debut 16 new cruise ships this year. The association reports more than 75% of cruise ships have returned to service, and nearly 100% of ships will be in operation by August.
With some still hesitant to board a ship or plane, Amy Short, director of travel, strategic partnership and online sales with AAA Club Alliance, said the agency has seen a rise in people doing the “Great American Road Trip.”
Short said two-thirds of travelers indicate they are looking forward to traveling as a family, including family reunions, romantic getaways and destination weddings. She is also seeing a rise in what industry experts call revenge spending.
“People are spending more money and taking longer vacations to make up for what they missed out on during the last [two] years,” Short said.
If one chooses to travel in 2022, Hunsburger said, “don’t forget to pack your patience.”