Santa seems to get around great for his age, but this year has been a bit of a challenge for me.
I have a new hip and, while it is certainly working better than my old one, I’m not really up to long distance hiking yet. So I’m doing a lot of shopping online.
In my travels, I’ve come across some items that are unusual and, if you’re looking for something different, these might be of interest.
Sixty-seven percent of the world’s pistachios are grown in the United States. Ninety-nine percent of the U.S. production comes from California, but the world’s biggest pistachio is in New Mexico.
Driving north from Alamagordo, the landscape is stark and arid — not much to see.
You may have to rub your eyes as you spot a giant nut appearing beside the highway. This is PistachioLand: McGinn’s Pistachio Tree Ranch.
My first thought when I saw the 30-foot-tall pistachio was “tourist trap,“ but it’s so much more; a stop here is a real trip.
The PistachioLand team harvests, roasts, seasons and packages pistachios.
In addition to roasted, salted pistachios, shelves in the ranch store are lined with lots of other choices: pistachios flavored with garlic, chile, lime, barbecue and more. Choosing a favorite flavor is easy — samples are ample.
Additionally, you’ll find pistachio brittle and other candies, myriad gourmet products made in New Mexico, cold drinks and ice cream.
Online ordering is easy, and shipping is reasonable and swift. I’ve ordered a pound of red and green chile pistachios in a cute burlap bag for a spice-loving friend (pistachioland.com).
Fredericksburg, Texas, snuggled in Texas’s Hill Country, is noted for wildflowers, wine and peaches. and it’s home to local businesses highlighting the flavors of the region.
Fischer and Wieser began as an orchard and roadside peach stand but has grown into a large, family-owned organization with products that can often be found in local stores.
For sweets, you can’t beat their jams, jellies and preserves, many of which feature local Fredericksburg peaches.
One of their best sellers is Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce. This is one of the most versatile sauces you can buy.
It’s great with pork and turkey, ideal for topping ice cream, and even mixed with olive oil and balsamic vinegar as a salad dressing.
Look here for a wide variety of mustards, pasta sauces, soups and meal starters, even cocktail mixes from their own Dietz Distillery.
Their website, jelly.com, also has a number of recipes and ideas for using their products.
Online ordering is easy. The hard part is figuring out which of their great products to order. Edmond residents should check out the inventory at Gourmet Gallery; they carry a number of Fischer and Wieser products.
Quintessential Chocolates, also in Fredericksburg, is noted for fine chocolates. Chocolatier and owner Lecia Duke uses a method she learned in Europe to encase liquids in a thin sugar shell before enrobing them in chocolate.
Duke is the only American chocolatier using this technique. For a real local touch, many of her chocolates contain regional wine.
You’ll also have a number of other alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, plus non-filled candies.
Liquid-filled chocolates are not inexpensive — and not large — and you have to eat them in one bite.
Still, they’re absolutely wonderful and certainly unique. I’ve ordered coffee-filled chocolates for a special family member (liquidchocolates.com).
Although I was born and lived on the Kansas side of Kansas City, the Missouri side has always been dominant as a destination.
Often overlooked, Kansas City, Kansas, is coming into its own.
Its history is grittier — an area associated with rail and stockyards and a haven for immigrants, particularly from Eastern Europe, who arrived around the turn of the 20th century.
Croatians were among these ethnicities, and they brought with them traditional recipes, including povatica, a pastry rolled, stretched and filled with three times more goodies than dough.
Strawberry Hill Baking Company carries on a family tradition brought to the area in 1903.
A stop at the business, now in Merriam, Kansas, provides a chance to see how the complicated pastry is made and samples of the finished products.
While a visit in person is more fun, the povatica is available with 18 different fillings at strawberryhill.com.
The previous products are easily obtained, but I wanted to add a rare item, because I loved it so.
A few years ago, I was fortunate to travel to Caceres, Spain, situated in Extremadura, an autonomous region in western Spain bordering Portugal.
The area is the source of one of the most amazing cheeses I’ve ever tasted: Torta del Casar.
Like Champagne, this cheese is classified as D.O.P — protected denomination of origin — and can only be produced and labeled as such when made in this small area of Spain.
The cheese is made from the milk of Merino sheep and utilizes wild thistle, instead of the non-vegetarian rennet used in most cheeses.
It comes in a cake (torta) with a rind, the top of which is cut off to reveal a creamy cheese that is scooped or dipped out. It’s a pungent cheese — almost as if brie and gorgonzola married and had a baby.
Because the production is small, it is hard to find — and expensive to buy — outside of Spain. A pound can cost between $30 and $50 — a cheese for very special occasions.
Shipping from Spain is prohibitive, but if you’d like to try it, check with Forward Foods in Norman. They occasionally have some.
Another source, although they do not have any in stock now, is La Tienda Spanish Foods at tienda.com.
All the items I’ve described are connected with happy memories of my travels.
But it’s also important to support businesses in Oklahoma.
Made in Oklahoma offers a plethora of products from food items and gift baskets to furniture at madeinoklahoma.net.
Happy holidays, and successful shopping.
