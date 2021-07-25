Avid runners often use recovery runs, which are easy and brief, the day after they complete a hard running session. But the Cleveland County Treatment Court running group is using them for a different and more meaningful purpose.
Cleveland County Judge Michael Tupper — an avid runner himself who’s competed in about 10 marathons, including Boston, New York and Chicago — started the group in May. He said the satisfaction from crossing a finish line is a feeling he believes works wonders for program participants.
“This is about creating fellowship, mutual support and empowering treatment court participants,” Tupper said. “Running has been a part of my life for about the last 15 years. I’ve seen and experienced the therapeutic benefits of running, and I wanted to share it with others.”
The group meets at 8 a.m. every Saturday outside the Norman Train Depot, 220 S. Jones Ave., to run the Legacy Trail. Tupper said the Saturday running group is open to all and is child, pet and bicycle friendly.
Since its creation in 2000, the Cleveland County Treatment Court program has graduated over 750 participants. The goals of the treatment court program, as well as its sister program, the wellness court, is to reduce correctional costs, enhance community safety and improve public welfare.
This Saturday’s run drew a crowd of more than 20 people, which Tupper said was at the higher end of participation numbers since the group’s inception.
Of course, they might have had a little extra incentive at the finish line this time.
Waiting for them on the west side of the Cleveland County Courthouse was Norman attorney Dave Stockwell, who was accompanied by 18 pounds of pork loin and plenty of fixings. Stockwell’s culinary offerings are a bonus; they come on top of the fact that the program counts toward participants’ required three weekly self-improvement activities.
“Dave is not only a world-class attorney, but he is also a world-class cook,” Tupper told the group before they headed out on their run Saturday.
Stockwell, who has practiced law in Norman and Cleveland County for more than 30 years and serves as co-chair for the Cleveland County Adult Treatment Court Program, thought the mantra “bring food and they will come” would be applicable in this situation.
“Our board voted on it and decided to set aside some funds to put this together,” he said.
Stockwell said he was happy with the turnout and hopes to continue having it monthly.
Maksim Slobodkin was at the event Saturday, completing the two-mile loop on his skateboard. It was the first treatment court run he’s attended since starting the program about three months ago.
“I’m here because I was living a life of partying and bad choices,” Slobodkin said.
Slobodkin said he has tried to get clean for a long time, but continuing to make poor choices and hang out with the wrong crowd prolonged his recovery. That was the case until he started the treatment court program.
“It holds me accountable,” he said. “I’ve had the opportunity to see people who mess up, as well as people who don’t, and they are able to get their lives right, get their kids back and just live a normal life. It is a reminder of the life I don’t want to live, but also the life I want to live at the same time.”
While not at the event Saturday, Ryan Waffle, of Moore, said the program has changed his life in ways he could never imagine.
“I started doing drugs at 13 years old, and I’m now 32,” he said. “For 17 years, I was an avid addict. I’ve tried everything to get off drugs and alcohol, but this program completely changed my life. I started it in March 2020 and [Saturday] will be 18 months of sobriety for me.”
Waffle also is heavily involved with LoveNet Ministry in Moore, a group dedicated to breaking the cycle of drug addiction, crime and incarceration by promoting discipleship.
“They have been a blessing,” he said. “I wouldn’t have come as far as I have without them.”
Waffle is on track to graduate from the treatment court program next month.
Tupper said none of it would be possible without the treatment team partners, which include the Norman Police Department, the Virtue Center, Transition House, Oklahoma Court Services Inc. and the Central Oklahoma Community Mental Health Center.