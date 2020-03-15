It's no secret technology and consumer habits have changed retail and food industries in the last decade, but the shift continues to evolve and so does its impact on Norman's tax revenue.
While bargain corporate grocery chains like Aldis and glorified gas stations like OnCue expand their presence in Norman, changes in the way people shop are here and will shift even more with emerging technology, Norman Retail Marketing Coordinator Sara Kaplan believes.
Amazon is testing a new model of commerce that doesn't include cashiers and it could sell the technology to any competitor who is interested in following its lead. The online retail giant opened Amazon Go Grocery, a cashier-less grocery store in Seattle last month after it successfully launched Amazon Go convenience stories in 2018. It purchased Whole Foods in 2017.
The no-cashier, no-checkout line model is an affront to traditional retail.
“You walk in, pay on your phone, you use your app and go. You buy it and walk out, there's no line,” Kaplan said. “You don't have to wait in line and stand there. They're going to start selling that tech to other retailers. It's a lot of stuff like that, a lot of change, that will affect the way we use our buildings and our consumer habits.”
Amazon is not the only one testing technology and predicting consumer behavior. Nordstrom has launched a store in Los Angeles, California without inventory. Customers visit the store and try on clothing with the advice of a stylist. They can opt for alterations for a custom fit and then pick up their purchase when it's ready or have it delivered.
While Amazon and Nordstrom's experiments wait to catch on elsewhere, other trends have landed in Norman. Instacart allows users to order delivered groceries. Curbside pickup is also available for many grocery stores. Services like Grubhub and Postmates connect restaurants which do not offer staffed delivery with the service that will do it for them.
IMPACTS OF TECH SHIFTS
While delivery services and Amazon's Go store model does not detract from sales tax revenue, online commerce does. In Oklahoma where cities rely heavily on sales tax revenue to fund public services, use tax has been imposed to make up the difference. As the Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) catches up and continues to register online merchants, the difference in revenue still hasn't leveled the loss of cities' largest income source via sales tax.
Tax commission reports from January 2019 to December 2019 show use tax increased from $5.7 million in 2018 to $7.4 million for Norman. Sales tax collections were flat for the same period, from $74.6 million in 2018 to $75.7 million in 2019. While use tax grew, the gaping disparity between use tax and sales tax revenue is obvious.
The OTC has registered more than 7,500 merchants for use tax, most of them online businesses, since July 2018. The recent growth still “doesn't make up for the loss in sales tax from online shopping,” Norman's Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco told the Transcript.
Rising costs of goods and services and a drop in construction and utility fees has also challenged the city's revenue.
The online commerce trend does not mean brick and mortar retail is dead, Kaplan said.
“Use tax, granted it's a much smaller percentage of the whole but there's still a lot of store openings, and yes some closings. A lot of those are mall based, big box stores that offer things which are easy to find and buy online. Those merchants aren't going away,” Kaplan said. “They're going to adapt, so maybe less stores in the metro. Instead of having several, they're going to have only two or three.”
The push to adapt to online sales is not a one-size-fits-all answer for some businesses because of consumer habits. The experience of shopping is still viable for discount stores like Ross, TJ Max and Burlington Coat Factory. They offer closeout goods from other retailers to offer deep discounts on unique and limited quantities of clothing and apparel. These consumers are in it for the rack-by-rack hunt, Kaplan said.
“Burlington Coat Factory is wiping out their e-commerce,” she said. “They're the treasure-hunt store, so the online channel wasn't making sense. Stores like Ross, TJ Max, they do fantastic with their brick and mortar stores.”
SHOPPING THE NORMAN EXPERIENCE
Shopping for the experience includes locally owned retail stores and restaurants which offer something that is unique to the community and cannot be experienced online or in every city.
Coffee shops, exclusively local craft breweries, quirky restaurants and off-the-wall boutiques and shops offer something difficult or impossible to find elsewhere.
Visit Norman Executive Director Dan Schemm says a larger variety of restaurants and shops means people are less likely to go elsewhere.
“Anytime we get a new restaurant or a new attraction, that's pretty crucial to Norman because it gives people another opportunity to go out and dine and try something they haven't before,” Schemm said. “The more options we have, the more likely we are to keep them here as opposed to going somewhere else. New restaurants are great, especially the eclectic ones that people can't get anywhere else, (they) bring visitors who want to try those. You can't get that experience somewhere else.”
Kaplan said there will be some retail growth this year as they see a trend in smaller, mixed use building permits coming into the city.
Mindy Ragan Wood
366-3544
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.