A lawsuit between a housing developer and the City of Norman is slowly progressing after delays from the city attorney’s office to provide discovery documents lead to a postponed jury trial.
Shaz Investments Inc. filed a lawsuit in October against the city after the council denied developer Jalal Farzaneh request’s to add homes to the existing Eagle Cliff housing addition.
Farzaneh asked the council to allow him to build an additional 147 homes in the Eagle Cliff housing addition.
In his lawsuit, he accused the city of unlawfully denying his request because it met guidelines for a zoning amendment and staff requirements for approval.
If successful, the city will be forced to pay millions in damages, according to a statement in November from Shaz’ attorney Sean Rieger last November.
After discovery documents had not been delivered to Rieger, he filed a motion to compel that fulfillment Aug. 23 after attempts to obtain the documents failed.
Assistant City Attorney Rick Knighton said the parties had been working to “bring a resolution” to the lawsuit.
Knighton responded to the court that Rieger had not specified the manner in which he had attempted to contact the city to obtain the documents.
An order from District Judge Thad Balkman says Rieger will have 30 days to respond to the city’s motion for partial judgment after he receives the documents and performs depositions for discovery, the Sept. 1 order reads.
While a jury trial date had been set for Oct. 24, according to another court order, the date had been stricken and another one is to be set “at a later time,” Balkman’s order reads.
History
The council has met twice in executive session in the last eight weeks to discuss the Shaz case.
Executive sessions are not open to the public under the state’s Open Meeting Act.
Residents in the Eagle Cliff addition protested Shaz’s request during the planning and council meetings last year, saying the developer had not done enough to mitigate stormwater runoff and prevent access to dangerous drop offs where children play.
The owners of Potts Family Farms said more homes in the addition would aggravate flooding on their property downstream from Bishop Creek, but staff said two detention ponds the developer promised to install would mean there would be no increase to stormwater in the creek.
Rieger said last November that his client intends to seek “millions” in damages.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker told the publication last year that the city is “self-insured” like other large cities, with in-house legal staff rather than litigation insurance through the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group.
“General fund money is budgeted each year for tort claims. If we settle or are found liable for a particularly large claim, it can be placed on the property tax rolls by reducing it to judgment through a friendly suit,” she said in a statement to the Transcript last month.
According to state law, money judgements from lawsuits are paid “through a property tax levy over three years,” Walker said.
