The art world has its own unique business model that often baffles those in more traditional commerce and industry.
Upscale investors commonly spend large amounts of cash acquiring art that’s anticipated to rise further in value.
Art dealers cater to a set of patrons which include large and small private collectors, university museums and corporations.
Two Norman organizations have formed a relationship that may be difficult to categorize within these patterns.
There are some of the elements of above in this partnership but also some philanthropic and educational ones which rise above the norm.
Tribes Gallery, 512 W. Main and Boyd Street Ventures (BSV), 331 W. Boyd St. have launched the Boyd Street Ventures Collection.
The principal drivers are Tribes Gallery owner/ operator Leslie Pate and BSV Founder and Managing Partner James H. Spann Jr.
The BSV Collection’s aim is to be a constantly rotating group of art work for sale and on display at their headquarters located in a historic former Harold’s Stores Inc. space on Campus Corner.
Pate and Spann co-curate the Collection. Ten percent of revenues derived from art sales will fund the Boyd Street Endowment Fund intended to support minority led, gender diverse, venture backed enterprises.
At this early point in BSV’s 2022 establishment, the interior of their headquarters could be mistaken for a Santa Fe, NM art gallery. Large paintings grace the exposed brick walls.
Most of the work in the current collection is by Native artists depicting traditional themes. Although the front door was locked a private collector braving Campus Corner traffic on a recent OU football game day tapped for entrance.
She was there to take possession of a 1993 Enoch Kelly Haney (1940-2022) painting of a warrior in full regalia while her husband waited in the truck.
BSV’s Spann let her in, turned over the Oklahoma masterpiece and she was soon on her way. Art sales have already been brisk.
“Part of our mission with the University of Oklahoma and BSV is to create innovations out of the university, build companies and keep them in Norman,” Spann said. “It’s to create growth for the university and help build Norman’s economy.”
BSV’s maxim is “Bringing OU Innovation to the World!” They are not directly affiliated with OU but there are many personal ties between the firm’s leadership and the university.
“When we were thinking about our space we really thought we’d like to showcase something in Norman and Oklahoma that was significant,” Spann said. “We came up with the idea of representing art and the soul, history and heritage of Oklahoma.”
The Norman Chamber of Commerce suggested to Spann that Tribes and proprietor Pate might be a good fit for that task.
“They deal in American Indian heritage works and I wanted to focus on that,” Spann said. “Part of my heritage is American Indian, I’m Choctaw.”
Spann is a self-described amateur art collector who has recently purchased a painting from BSV Collections. It’s a semi-abstract canvas titled “Anazi #1” by artist Peter Paul Bruno (b. 1949, Citizen Potawatomi).
“My first piece of art I collected was in Chicago,” Spann said. “I was just out of the Marine Corps. and purchased it in a gallery in downtown Chicago in 1990. I’ve been collecting art and it’s a fairly eclectic collection from Old Masters to abstract. I painted a little in high school and college. It’s a personal interest.”
That interest has contributed to the choices on display in his headquarters. Tribes has thousands of art works at their Main Street gallery. Spann helped pick the ones going to Campus Corner.
At any given time there will be around 45 art works for sale in BSV’s headquarters.
Each has a QR posted alongside and the Collection is also posted at tribesgallery131.com detailing title, artist and listing price.
Currently prices range from $395 to $70,000.
“We want to promote local artists and their work,” Spann said. “It’s really cool in this office space already and the art just takes it to another level. Buying the art is another way to make a philanthropic donation to entrepreneurship.
"It’s a lifetime investment that you can cherish but you’re also giving back to your community at the same time. It provides another dimension to giving.”
Student interns in OU’s entrepreneurship program will sometimes be working in BSV’s headquarters space.
“They’ll be teaching classes out of here, learning how to do investment banking, finance and venture capital,” Spann said. “The kids were in here yesterday afternoon and I was told it was a totally different experience for them, learning in a unique place with an old school heritage.”
Spann was a Harold’s Store Inc. employee in his youth while a student at OU and has fond memories of being part of that organization.
Vintage Harold’s advertising and other memorabilia are part of BSV’s permanent interior design.
Spann plans to have regular social events and art showcases in conjunction with Tribes at BSV’s headquarters.
“Working with Leslie Pate has been great,” Spann said. “I’ve only known her for a couple of months. I want more people to know what she’s doing in Tribes Gallery.”
