A local gallery specializing in Native American and western art with over 30 years in Norman has expanded into the heart of the city on Main Street.
Tribes Gallery opened in 1990 on Main Street in downtown Norman, where it developed a reputation as a place where collectors can discover and purchase Native American and western art. After 16 years, the gallery moved to 24th Avenue NW where they grew their collection of paintings, prints, sculptures, bronzes, textiles, pottery and baskets to such an extent that its owners sought a larger space.
On Wednesday, the gallery celebrated its official grand opening of their new space, 512 W. Main St., with a ribbon cutting ceremony among other business leaders in the community.
The gallery’s owner, Leslie Pate, said moving into a bigger space comes the opportunity to feature more works from talented artists. At 38,000 square feet, the space is more than 2,000 square feet larger than the previous one.
Tribes now also has a gift shop, called “Tuklo Nashobas,” which means “two wolves” in Choctaw.
With a growing selection of art from creators famous locally and internationally, such as Enoch Haney as well as made-in-Oklahoma products like habanero soap, Pate said it was the perfect time to operate in a new home.
Pate said the store released their 2022 calendar this month, which showcases the works of artists whose works have been featured in the store. The store has signed and unsigned calendars available for purchase following its 27th annual Native American Art Show and Calendar Signing last weekend.
“If someone is interested in turquoise and the jewelry, or boho style, we have a little bit of everything, and the space affords us to have more,” Pate said. “It allows artists to bring more of their works and jewelry.
Pate said she intends to continue having various art events and shows with live painting.
Aside from the increased suite size, Pate said the location was also a big draw.
“This is where we need to be, because the location is amazing,” Pate said. “It’s in an area where parking is great both out front and in the back, and the visibility is better too.”
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said he is delighted Tribes opened a space just a short walk away from their headquarters.
“Their art is really unique,” Martin said. “They have been a part of the Norman arts community for over 30 years, and we’re thrilled to celebrate their brand new location on Main Street.”
Tribes Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.